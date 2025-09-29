People go to concerts to have a good time. Whether it’s to enjoy the music, dance, or just be part of the crowd. But for a surprising number of fans, that experience is tainted by something much more nefarious: sexual harassment.

A new study published in Injury Prevention reveals that 61% of U.S. concertgoers say they’ve experienced some form of sexual misconduct at live music events, ranging from lewd comments to straight on assault. The data are drawn from a 2024 national survey conducted by researchers Anna Elizabeth Price and Ashley Driscoll in partnership with GrooveSafe, a nonprofit advocating for safer concert spaces.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Disturbing Frequency

The survey included 1,091 U.S. adults who had attended at least one live music event in the past year. The demographic leaned toward women (51%) and middle-aged attendees, most of whom went to concerts often or very often. Among them, 82% of women and 39% of men reported experiencing sexual harassment or assault at a live event. That includes being groped, followed, forcibly kissed, or subjected to inappropriate comments.

More than 1 in 5 women said it happened frequently. And yet, nearly 90% of all incidents went unreported. The main reason for this is that people just felt like it wouldn’t matter if they report it.

“The most common barrier to reporting the incident expressed by both 1 in 4 men and women was the feeling that nothing would be done about it anyway,” the authors wrote.

Women were more likely to report feeling unable to come forward due to being drunk or high. Some didn’t know where to go for help. Others were embarrassed or feared not being believed. In a few cases, the perpetrator was well-known or held status in the music scene, further complicating the decision to speak up.

The Cost of Silence

These moments—small and large violations alike—can leave lasting scars.

According to the researchers, three out of four victims said their experience negatively impacted their enjoyment of the music. Some changed their behavior to avoid future incidents. Women reported steering clear of mosh pits, altering their outfits; some even stopped going to concerts altogether.

This isn’t the first study to reach such conclusions.

A 2018 report from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas found that 92% of women surveyed had experienced harassment at music festivals. In one infamous case, a Teen Vogue journalist was groped 22 times in a single day while covering Coachella.

In the UK, where studies have also tackled this issue, researchers found that sexual violence “significantly impacts on (predominantly) women’s musical participation.” Many victims stopped attending shows, avoided particular venues, or experienced panic attacks in crowded spaces.

“Sexual violence significantly limits people’s freedom to enjoy music,” wrote researchers Rosemary Lucy Hill and colleagues. “This is an equality issue.”

Why Concerts?

The factors that make a concert so enjoyable also seem to encourage inappropriate behavior. Image via Unsplash.

The risk isn’t confined to dark clubs or alcohol-fueled festivals. In the U.S. study, women were more likely to report harassment at large arenas, especially when attending with friends or significant others. Research in Australia has described music festivals as part of a “cultural scaffolding of rape” — a setting where normalized behaviors blur or erode the boundaries of consent.

This is a bit counterintuitive, as you’d think that the sheer number of people would be a deterrent.

But as it turns out, it doesn’t matter how many people there are around. The low lighting, anonymity, and the fact that most people aren’t paying attention create a “perfect storm.” Touching someone can be disguised as bumping, and aggression as intoxicated exuberance. Venue layout and poor staff visibility only encourage such behaviors.

So what can be done?

Researchers and advocates say it starts with changing venue culture—from policies to personnel.

Among the recommendations:

Clear, visible reporting procedures.

Staff trained to recognize and respond to sexual misconduct.

Improved surveillance and signage.

Empowered bystander intervention.

Designated safe zones.

Public campaigns promoting consent and inclusion.

“Music venues should develop or expand on existing [sexual misconduct] prevention, training, and response efforts,” the authors concluded. “Future research might examine existing policies and procedures related to SM prevention, communication, reporting and response.”

Beyond #MeToo

Groups like GrooveSafe are already working with venues and festivals to implement these ideas. But the study suggests progress is uneven, and attendees often feel left to navigate the space alone.

After the surge of disclosures during the #MeToo movement, sexual violence reporting spiked—but only briefly. It soon returned to pre-2017 levels.

This new data makes it clear: the problem never left. It was simply hidden behind strobe lights and drowned out by guitar solos. Nothing can truly change until we start to admit the existence of a problem and then try to tackle it.

Research shows live music enhances well-being, fosters community, and creates a sense of transcendence. But for that magic to be real—for everyone—it must come with safety, equity, and consent.