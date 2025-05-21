It looks like a prop from a science fiction film, maybe something Han Solo would use in a galaxy far, far away. But the HELMA-LP laser rifle is a very real and operational weapon. It doesn’t fire bullets, makes no noise, and leaves no visible trail. It simply burns.

The weapon was developed by the French defense contractor CILAS, which specializes in lasers and optical electronics. It’s one of the first attempts to shrink battlefield laser weapons and make them small enough to be carried by a single soldier. It connects to a backpack filled with batteries, which power the beam. When triggered, it emits a tightly focused burst of energy capable of disabling enemy sensors, melting delicate optics, and frying exposed circuits from half a kilometer away.

A new type of weapon

Laser weapons have long been an interest for the military. They promise pinpoint accuracy, unlimited ammunition (so long as there’s power), and the ability to neutralize threats at the speed of light. In recent years, militaries have tested larger laser systems aboard naval vessels and military trucks to shoot down drones or rockets. These systems are often heavy, power-hungry, and rooted in fixed positions or large vehicles.

What sets the HELMA-LP apart is its portability and tactical finesse. It’s not meant to destroy incoming missiles or scorch enemy aircraft, but to silently disable electronics.

HELMA-LP is not meant to replace rifles or rockets. And it’s not a “death ray”. The weapon’s capabilities are deliberately constrained.

Image credits: CILAS.

The beam reaches its full potential at distances between 300 and 500 meters. It can stay on target for just around a minute at a time, powered by lithium-ion batteries packed into a 15-kilogram backpack. But most of the time, it will need only a few seconds. A brief burst is enough to melt the plastic dome on a surveillance drone’s camera, or to overheat a circuit board in a communications dish.

The laser rifle is a descendant of an earlier system, HELMA-P, which stood sentinel over the skies of Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. That larger version was designed to bring down drones — which have become increasingly common tools of sabotage, surveillance, and even terror attacks.

HELMA-P proved effective, but bulky. Mounted on a platform and powered by a generator, it couldn’t easily move with troops. The new HELMA-LP, though, is small enough to carry and deploy in the field. It weighs less than a standard anti-tank missile system and requires only one trained operator.

It’s also very stealthy. Its invisible nature introduces an element of surprise on the battlefield making it very difficult to trace where the laser is coming from. Another advantage is its ability to neutralize enemy assets precisely, without risking civilian harm or infrastructure destruction. In other words, it could be safely used in urban areas.

Is it ready to be used on a battlefied?

HELMA-LP isn’t a miracle weapon; at least not yet. Its beam is still vulnerable to atmospheric conditions, and batteries restrict its usability. Yet, France is already testing the weapon in realistic situations. CILAS has demonstrated HELMA-LP to NATO allies and is rumored to be in talks with Ukrainian military officials. Currently, no exports have been confirmed. But defense analysts say the laser rifle could be attractive for countries dealing with asymmetric warfare. In these cases, small units are facing off against surveillance-heavy or drone-heavy adversaries.

For much of the past century, war has been about brute force: bigger bombs, more tanks, faster jets. But in recent years, a subtler form of warfare has emerged. Drones are taking over, and electronic warfare is changing the battlefield from something physical to something digital — and that change demands new tools.

Modern battlefields are saturated with electronics, and the side that sees more, hears more, often wins. In this new environment, a weapon like the HELMA-LP doesn’t just offer firepower; it offers control over perception itself. It can quietly erase an enemy’s eyes or ears without ever revealing its own position. As warfare shifts toward networks and information, tools that can surgically sever those networks without collateral damage may prove as transformative as the rifle once was.

It’s a different kind of combat — a cerebral one. And it’s just beginning.