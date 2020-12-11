It’s the 21st century and single use plastic bottles will just not do. We are producing over 300 million tons of plastic every year, half of which is single-use plastic, not to mention that constantly buying new bottles can make a significant dent in your budget. Plastic bottles aren’t just bad for the environment and your pocket, but they’re also bad for your health (unless you like ingesting small pieces of microplastic).

This all boils down to one thing: reusable bottles can be very useful. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of them on the market — if anything, there’s almost too many to choose from. You can find reusable bottles from multiple materials and with various functionalities: from the ultra-fancy self-cleaning ones to the basic, sleek, and cheaper bottles.

So I thought I’d make your job easier and scoured the internet, analyzing different bottles and seeing which ones work best. Here are some of my favorites.

1. The smartest water bottle: Smartech LARQ ($90)

This is almost without a doubt one of the best reusable bottles you can find on the market — and it has the price to show it.

We all know how annoying it is to take care of your bottle, and probably most of us forget to wash it every once in a while so it gets a bit dirty and, in time, the water starts tasting a bit fishy. Well, you don’t have to worry about that at all with the new LARQ bottle. This ingenious bottle has a self-cleaning system that intelligently turns on every 2 hours to keep your water and bottle fresh. Besides cleaning your bottle it also purifies your water, using UV-C LED light in order to eliminate 99.99% of bio-contaminants. You can even use it for outdoorsy adventures if you want to drink from a spring. I mean, how cool is that?

The bottle comes in two sizes and several colors and there are a few models out there. It’s also pretty sturdy and looks sleek, you shouldn’t have any problems fitting it into your bag or backpack. If you’re willing to pay a premium to have an innovative long-lasting and self-cleaning bottle, the LARQ is the way to go.

2. The best collapsible water bottle: Stojo water bottle ($25)

When convenience is the name of the game and space and weight are your main concerns, this might be the water bottle to go for.

It has a very modern and elegant style, but the best thing about it is that is really lightweight and collapsible, so after finishing your drink, it won’t take up much space from your luggage, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket.

When full, the bottle is very well balanced and it feels sturdy so you won’t have to worry if you keep it on your desk. With the lid attached to the bottle you also won’t have to worry about losing the cap ever again and the silicone material is not only BPA free but it also doesn’t taint the water’s flavour. Come to think of it, even without being collapsible it’s just a good all around bottle.

3. The best stylish thermos bottle: Teabloom bottle ($25)

If you are the kind of person that wants something stylish, a bit more eco-friendly, with maybe more functionality so you don’t have to buy more than one bottle, it seems like Teabloom is right for you. This water bottle is BPA-free, and made of stainless steel and 100% organic bamboo which makes it incredibly stylish. It keeps your water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.

The functional accessories allow you to infuse the water with fruits, brew tea, and even cold-brew coffee. You can take this bottle with you to your yoga practice, at the office, or even for outdoor activities. It’s the perfect mix of practical and stylish — it doesn’t get much better than this.

4. The best everyday use filter bottle: Brita Fill & Go ($21)

I’ve been using my Brita Fill & Go bottle for a couple of years now and I simply cannot imagine my day to day life without it. It’s made of BPA-free hard but light-weight plastic is super durable which makes it suitable for traveling or taking it to the office/gym. I’ve dropped mine several times and it’s still intact but the cap suffered some damage throughout time and unfortunately, you can’t find replacements for that, which is probably the only downside I could find. The filtering is done while you drink the water through the nozzle, and you have to replace your filter every 4weeks or so, but even so, it’s still so much cheaper than buying bottled water.

This is almost certainly the best value for money you can get. It’s a no-fuss reusable bottle that just gets the job done. Use the Brita Fill & Go water only with fresh potable tap water, it is not safe to use in areas where the water is not safe to drink as the bottle’s carbon filter won’t filter out bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms.

5. The best outdoors filter bottle: Grayl Geopress Purifier ($69)

If you like hiking and traveling, this is probably the bottle for you. The bottle holds 720ml (24 oz) of water, and is not only incredibly durable but it also filters out 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and even heavy metals. It has a very good grip, so it won’t slip while venturing outdoors and with the SimpleVent cap your water stays protected from cross-contamination.

It feels very nice in the hand and the pressure surface makes it easy to drink from on the run or while cycling. It’s sturdy and excellently suited for any form of outdoor activity. If you have an active lifestyle, this is probably the bottle for you.

6. Best glass water bottle: Ello Syndicate with one-touch flip lid ($17)

Probably one of the most versatile water bottles out there due to its looks, this glass water bottle comes with a silicone sleeve that protects the bottle from any chips and cracks, a very important aspect to keep in mind when it comes to glass bottles. The touch flip lid is super convenient and lets you drink directly from the glass without touching any plastic or silicone. Even though it is a bit heavier than a normal plastic bottle, some customers declared that the water tastes better with no plastic/metal aftertaste whatsoever. Don’t let the glass bottle fool you: the silicone casing makes it far sturdier than you’d expect.

This is also one of the better value bottles out there, as you’ll get it cheaper than most on this list, while making no compromise on quality.

7. Best stainless steel water bottle/flask: Vacuum Insulated Hydro Flask ($44)

This easy-to-carry flask will help keep your water cold and thanks to its wide mouth you can also add some extra ice cubes for those super hot summery picnics or outdoor activities. It keeps water icy cold for 24 hours, and it can also hold hot drinks for up to 12 hours, in case you need a cup of tea or coffee on the go (especially considering this period’s weather).

What I find very convenient about this bottle is that it has interchangeable caps, and you can choose between a wide mouthed cap or a straw cap, which makes it even more versatile for a variety of activities.

8. Best infuser bottle: Pressa Bottle ($38)

If you find plain water simply boring (I feel you), the Pressa Bottle upgrades your tap water to a super fruity and healthy version with its built-in juice press. How amazing is that?

This dishwasher-friendly bottle comes with a silicone sleeve, which will protect the bottle from any breakage and it’s also BPA-free as it is made of glass. The bottle is a bit heavier compared to other reusable bottles, but this makes it also sturdier and more durable. The only problem that you’ll have with this bottle is thinking of the perfect combination of fruits and aromatic plants to enjoy the most with your water.

9. Best water bottle for kids (plastic): Eddy Kids by CamelBak

When looking for kid’s water bottles, you need something that is both resistant and lightweight and also looks fun. The Eddy Kids water bottle by CamelBak has both of these plus a very cute design that’s bound to make the little one love the bottle.

It comes with their signature Big Bite Valve, which helps to eliminate spills when drinking by allowing the kids to bite down the straw to get the water out. The integrated loop is a very nice feature that makes the bottle easy to carry for children’s small hands. It comes in a variety of designs for any taste and I am glad to say that most of the designs and colors are gender-neutral.

10. Best water bottle for kids (non-plastic):Hydro Flask Kids ($37)

If you worry a lot about the micro-plastic particles that are ingested by your children every day (and you should, given that studies have shown we all eat and drink a lot of microplastic) you might want to know what options you have in terms of non-plastic alternatives for your child.

To my eye, the Hydro Flask is not only excellent for adults, but their small children variety is also great quality. As is the case with the normal-sized version, the kid’s flask is made of stainless steel and it has interchangeable caps including one with a straw. The color variety is also nice to suit everyone’s needs.

11. Best (cheap) sports water bottle: Gatorade water bottle ($11)

I believe a good water bottle is a good investment. I really do. But let’s face it — some of these are expensive and sometimes, you just want something cheap that works.

When it comes to sports water bottles, well the variety is huge, and the prices vary greatly as well. This bottle’s design doesn’t say much but it has a very interesting characteristic: you can only drink water from this bottle when you squeeze it and it won’t leak in your bag otherwise. Pretty basic, but really useful if you don’t want to get all your gym gear soaked. It appears that this bottle is not only really good for holding water, you can also add some electrolytes to the water with no problem, and even add some protein powder. The Gatorade water bottle is both versatile and cost-friendly.

12. Best water bottle for your handbag: Memobottle ($36)

Let’s face it, a normal water bottle can be annoying if you want to carry it with you in a normal handbag, or a small backpack. This is where the Memobottle, the flat water bottle, truly shines. It’s made of BPA-free plastic, and it comes in a variety of notebook sizes (A4, A5, etc) to suit your needs. You can simply put it in your bag along with your notebooks and even laptop, without making your bag bulkier or taking up too much space. How ingenious is that?

It looks fancy and stylish and it’s one of those small design things that can really make an important difference, especially if you’re looking for something a little more different.

***

Disclaimer: Purchasing these products may earn ZME Science a commission. This helps support our team at no additional cost to you. We will never advertise products if we don’t think they’re good. If something is here, it’s because we like it — period.

Prices may change based on factors outside of our control.