Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

A 2011 report conducted by the National Foundation for American Policy, a nonprofit research group in Arlington, Va., states that many immigrant parents emphasize hard science and math education for their children, viewing them as a very serious and sure pathway towards success. The report revealed that a remarkable 70% of the finalists in the Intel Science Talent Search Competition, one of the most prestigious science contests for high school seniors, were children of immigrants — and the figure has gone up since.

The competition, which has been dubbed the “Junior Nobel Prize,” consistently showcases the brightest young minds in STEM, and the dominance of children of immigrants in this space is notable.

Image credits: Thought Catalog.

In a country where only 12% of the population is foreign-born, it’s clear that immigrant families are contributing more than their share to the next generation of innovators. The children of these families, many from countries like China, India, and Iran, are making waves in STEM education, driven by a culture that often prioritizes academic achievement and the pursuit of careers in engineering, technology, and research.

“In proportion to their presence in the U.S. population, one would expect only one child of an Indian (or Chinese) immigrant parent every two and a half years to be an Intel Science Search finalist, not 10 in a year,” wrote the report’s author, NFAP director Stuart Anderson.

A significant reason behind this trend is the emphasis many immigrant parents place on education, particularly in science and math. For these families, education is often seen as a pathway to stability and success in a new country. According to the report, parents who emigrate to the U.S. frequently view careers in STEM as opportunities for their children to thrive economically and socially. In 2017, the figure was even greater: a staggering 83% of the finalists in the Intel Science Talent Search were children of immigrants, reinforcing the trend that immigrant families are a driving force in American science and innovation. One of the key drivers behind this success is the significant presence of high-skilled immigrants in the U.S. workforce, particularly those on H-1B visas. In 2016, 75% of the finalists had parents who came to the United States on these visas. This is especially noteworthy given that H-1B visa holders represent less than 1% of the U.S. population. The H-1B program allows skilled workers to contribute to the economy and, more importantly, provide their children with opportunities to excel in science and technology. Another striking factor is the role of international students in shaping the future of STEM in the U.S. In 2016, 68% of the finalists had a parent who first came to America as an international student. This highlights the importance of policies that allow these students to remain in the U.S. after graduation and contribute to the workforce. Without such opportunities, the nation risks losing not only the talent of the immigrants themselves but also the contributions of their children, who often go on to become leaders in science and innovation. The findings are consistent with previously published research which found that migrants in the US are particularly productive and an active contributor to global scientific progress. In a country where immigration is often a contentious issue, these statistics offer a compelling argument for embracing skilled immigrants and supporting policies that facilitate their contributions. The success of their children in elite science competitions like the Intel Science Talent Search underscores the powerful legacy of immigration in shaping the future of American STEM. By allowing talented individuals to come to the U.S. for education and work, the nation reaps not only the immediate economic benefits but also secures its place as a global leader in scientific and technological innovation.