Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Image credits: Las Vegas Police Department.

A mysterious, reflective, almost perfectly smooth monolith was spotted by the Las Vegas Police Department, who were on a search and rescue mission.

“We see a lot of weird things … but check this out!” the Las Vegas Police Department posted on social media. “HOW did it get up there??”

The monolith is basically a 3 m (9.8 ft)-tall pillar made of metal sheets riveted into a triangular prism, eerily reminiscent of the monoliths featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey, an iconic 1968 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on an Arthur C. Clarke’s novel.

But the weirdest thing is that this isn’t the first one. It’s only the latest in a surprisingly long series that keeps popping up since 2020.

Mysterious monoliths

The first such monolith was reported in November 2020, in a red sandstone canyon in Utah. Curiously, Google Earth imagery showed that it was placed there in 2016, but didn’t receive any attention. It was reported by state biologists during a helicopter survey of wild bighorn sheep.

The first reported monolith. Image via Wiki Commons.

The Utah Department of Public Safety announced the “unusual find” on Facebook (adding a cheeky alien emoji) and explaining that the canyon isn’t accessible by foot so the monolith must have been airdropped there somehow.

This is where it gets really bizarre.

The monolith was in place for 4 years. It got media attention, and suddenly, several others appeared in various parts of the world. From India to Romania to Iran to Finland, these monoliths kept popping up.

By December 2020, similar monoliths made of aluminum or stainless steel were reported in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Canada, Panama, New Zealand, several states of the US, and several other countries. No explanation, no clarification. Sometimes, the monoliths would be placed on private property; other times, in natural parks or even urban areas. They’d disappear and be relocated, without any reason mentioned.

Aliens not welcome here

In December 2020, the monolith story got another side. A group of young men drove several hours to a monolith in California. They livestreamed themselves wearing camo gear and Trump paraphernalia, chanting “America first” and “Christ is king” as they toppled the monolith and dragged it down.

“We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space,” a man in the video says. “So let’s tear this bitch down.”

The men then installed a wooden cross in its place.

The California monolith was the third one to appear, and unlike most of the other ones, we know who made it. It was local metal artists that were inspired by the other two monoliths. There were three monoliths in 2001: A Space Odyssey, so they decided to complete the trilogy themselves. After it was torn down, they decided to bring it back.

“It was meant to be something fun, a change of pace from the kind of conversations 2020 has been plagued with — so much negativity and separation among the people in our country,” Travis Kenney said in a statement.

But as more and more monoliths show up, it’s still unclear who started all this.

Monolith in Sa Conca, Spain. Image via Wiki Commons.

The plausible theories behind the monoliths

The first popular theory suggests a surprising link to the HBO drama Westworld. The first monolith in Utah is close to some of the 2015 shooting locations, so the theory suggests that it might be a leftover prop, or a prank by a member of the Westworld crew. But this is unlikely to be a marketing push because for 4 years, no one really paid any attention to it. And then, when the attention came, it poured in.

A prankster art collective called The Most Famous Artist has taken credit for the Utah and California monoliths. But after it was revealed that they didn’t build the California one (and someone else did), their claim seems very shaky.

The most likely idea is that the first monolith was the work of an anonymous artist and then, a bunch of copycats appeared, each with their own reasons and motivations. For now, despite some disparate claims, there’s no clear answer as to who may be behind this. And, given the diversity and continuity of the monolith appearances, it would involve a remarkably large number of resourceful copycats.

For now, the simple answer is that, despite some reasonable theories, we don’t really know who’s behind these monoliths.

Far from the only mysterious monolith

Several bizarre stories involve artifacts and monoliths popping up at different places in the world. But perhaps none of these were as striking as the Georgia Guidestones.

The Georgia Guidestones were a granite monument located in Elbert County, Georgia, USA, erected in 1980. Often referred to as “America’s Stonehenge,” the structure consisted of four large upright stones arranged in a cross pattern with a central stone and a capstone on top. Inscribed on the stones were ten guidelines for humanity, written in eight modern languages and four ancient languages.

These guidelines included recommendations on maintaining humanity’s population, governing society, and living harmoniously with nature. However, the monument’s origin remains mysterious. It was commissioned by a person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian. The Guidestones attracted a mix of admiration and conspiracy theories until they were destroyed by vandals.

While the mystery remains, Nevada authorities have taken the moment to remind people to stay safe and hydrated, especially in the hot desert temperatures. That’s possibly the best advice in the face of bizarre artifacts popping up globally: drink water, stay hydrated.

Per the Las Vegas Police Department:

While the internet gets to work on this mystery, remember: when enjoying our incredible outdoors, use the TRAIL acronym: (1) Tell someone where you intend to hike or climb & when you are expecting to return home. (2) Research the weather forecast for the area before you go. (3) Aid and additional food and water! AKA, bring plenty of water (double what you think you’ll need), food, & a first aid kit. (4) Inclement weather gear & minimal overnight provisions (hot or cold) (5) Light: Bring a light source, completely charged phone, & consider a P.L.B. (Personal Locator Beacon).

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!