The classic “WTH” face. Image generated by AI.

We’re so used to the internet that it’s easy to forget how much it’s changed around us. In just a few decades, the internet has revolutionized the way we communicate, and along with that, the language we use.

Slang is a prime example of that: once relegated to message boards, chat rooms, and text messages, internet slang has gradually crept into everyday speech and writing, blurring the lines between digital and face-to-face conversations. Words like “LOL” (laugh out loud) and “OMG” (oh my God) aren’t just for teenagers anymore; they’re used by people of all ages. But how did this happen? And what does it say about the future of language?

A New Era of Communication

When the internet first became mainstream in the 1990s, it brought with it a new way of communicating. Email, instant messaging, and early social networks like MySpace and Friendster allowed people to connect in ways that were different than all sorts of communication we’d used before. They were faster than traditional letters but more casual than face-to-face or telephone conversations. This shift created the perfect environment for a new kind of language: one that was quick, informal, and often playful.

Internet slang emerged from necessity. In the early days of messaging, character limits and slower typing speeds made brevity crucial. Abbreviations like “BRB” (be right back) and “TTYL” (talk to you later) were born out of the need to convey meaning without spending too much time typing. But as these terms spread through online communities, they began to take on a life of their own.

What started as a way to save time soon became a form of cultural expression. Internet slang was playful and often funny, reflecting the casual, sometimes irreverent, tone of early online culture. Users could quickly signal in-jokes or shared cultural references with just a few letters. This helped foster a sense of community among internet users, who were often anonymous but united by a shared digital space.

From Niche to Mainstream

By the mid-2000s, the rise of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter brought internet slang into the mainstream. Suddenly, everyone—from teenagers to celebrities to politicians—was using abbreviated terms to get their points across. Twitter’s 140-character limit (later expanded to 280) encouraged even more creative shorthand. Slang terms like “TBT” (Throwback Thursday) and “SMH” (shaking my head) became essential parts of the social media lexicon, allowing users to pack meaning into a limited space.

Memes also played a significant role in the spread of internet slang. These humorous images, videos, or pieces of text are often paired with specific phrases that become catchphrases in their own right. For example, “on fleek” (meaning perfectly done) became popular after a viral video of a woman complimenting her eyebrows in 2014. Soon, people were using “on fleek” in everyday conversation to describe anything from a stylish outfit to a delicious meal.

The transition from niche internet circles to everyday conversation was solidified as slang terms entered mainstream media. Television shows, movies, and even news programs began incorporating internet slang, often in a tongue-in-cheek way. Suddenly, what was once considered “internet speak” was being used in conversations at the dinner table or in the office.

A recent study even found that over 80% of text messages now contain some form of internet slang or abbreviation, illustrating just how pervasive this shorthand has become. According to the research, the blending of technical jargon and cultural slang shows how deeply intertwined internet communication has become with all aspects of modern life.

Internet Slang and the Evolution of Language

Linguists have long studied how languages change over time, and internet slang offers a fascinating case study. According to experts, the rapid spread of new terms and phrases online is accelerating the natural process of linguistic evolution. Language is always changing, but the internet has sped things up dramatically.

In the past, new words and phrases would take years or decades to enter common usage. Now, that’s been supercharged, often happening in a matter of weeks.

Interestingly, some internet slang has even crossed language barriers. Terms like “LOL” and “OMG” are recognized and used by people around the world, even in non-English-speaking countries. In many cases, these words are adopted as part of the local lexicon, unchanged from their original form.

But this doesn’t mean that internet slang is completely replacing traditional language. Rather, it’s adding new layers and variety to it. For example, while most people understand that “LOL” means laughing out loud, the term is often used more to indicate mild amusement or to soften the tone of a message. In this way, internet slang functions as a kind of emotional shorthand, helping people convey nuances in their tone that might be lost in written communication.

At the same time, internet culture continues to churn out new slang. Recently, terms like “delulu” (a playful abbreviation of “delusional”) have become popular, especially on platforms like TikTok and X (formally TwitteR), where users invent and spread creative shorthand to describe everything from personal quirks to larger social phenomena. “Delulu” may have started as a niche term within fandoms but has since gained wider usage to describe anyone who’s out of touch with reality in a humorous, exaggerated way.

Internet Slang Continues to Slay

The widespread adoption of internet slang is also reshaping our cultural landscape. For one, it’s challenging traditional notions of what “proper” language looks like. As more people use slang in their daily conversations, the line between formal and informal language is becoming increasingly blurred.

For example, acronyms like “FOMO” (fear of missing out) or “YOLO” (you only live once) are now commonly used in advertising and marketing campaigns, often targeting younger consumers. Companies understand that speaking the language of the internet helps them connect with their audience in a more authentic way. What was once considered a lazy or sloppy way of communicating is now being embraced as part of the cultural zeitgeist.

At the same time, some critics worry that the rise of internet slang is contributing to the decline of language standards. They argue that the overuse of abbreviations, emojis, and GIFs might lead to a lack of clarity and precision in communication. However, others see it as a natural evolution, pointing out that language has always adapted to new technologies and social changes.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that internet slang will continue to influence how we communicate. As new technologies emerge, from artificial intelligence to virtual reality, the ways we interact online will likely evolve, and with them, our language will change too.

As internet slang continues to evolve, it reminds us that language is never static. It’s a living, breathing part of our culture, always adapting to the way we live and communicate. In the end, whether we say “LOL” or actually laugh out loud, what matters most is that we understand each other—and in today’s world, that means embracing the language of the internet.