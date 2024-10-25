Facebook

Pyrite crystals like this one can look very unnatural, but they’re formed by geological shapes. Image in Creative Commons.

Pyrite is often dismissed as “fool’s gold” but this mineral creates some of the most stunning crystals in nature. Walk into any mineral shop and one of the first thing that sounds out is the precise, cubical shape of pyrite crystals. This uncanny regularity, a rarity in naturally occurring structures, is completely natural. That’s just how pyrite crystals look oftentimes.

But why does this mineral have the unusually regular shape? It all boils down to how its molecules are arranged in three dimensions.

Pyrite crystals overgrown on each other. Image credits: James St. John.

Pyrite, chemically known as iron sulfide (FeS₂), is one of Earth’s most common sulfide minerals. Miners and prospectors have encountered it for centuries, often confusing it with gold due to its similar metallic sheen and bright yellow-gold color.

At the most fundamental level, the shape of pyrite crystals is dictated by its atomic structure and the laws of chemistry and physics. Pyrite’s cubic symmetry arises from its atomic lattice, which resembles a grid-like arrangement with strong geometric alignment. This lattice is a repeating pattern that directs the macroscopic properties of all crystals.

Image via Wiki Commons.

What makes a crystal

A crystal is a solid material whose atoms or molecules are arranged in a highly ordered, repeating pattern that extends in all three spatial dimensions. This regular arrangement, known as a crystal lattice, forms as atoms or molecules bond in a way that minimizes the structure’s overall energy, creating symmetry and stability.

Crystals form through natural processes like cooling of molten rock, evaporation of mineral-rich water, or gradual accumulation under pressure. This atomic precision gives crystals their characteristic hardness, optical clarity, and, in some cases, their striking symmetry.

Crystal structure of pyrite. Image via Wiki Commons.

There are seven major crystallization systems in mineralogy, each defined by unique symmetry properties and angles.

The seven main crystal systems—cubic, tetragonal, orthorhombic, hexagonal, trigonal, monoclinic, and triclinic—describe the spatial arrangement and symmetry of atoms within a crystal structure. Each system corresponds to a unique way atoms can align in three-dimensional space. Minerals within each system share certain geometric properties, resulting in similar external shapes.

Pyrite belongs to something called the cubic system.

“Cubic” minerals

The cubic, or isometric, crystal system is characterized by its high degree of symmetry, with three identical axes intersecting at 90° angles. Because of this uniformity, cubic crystals have inherent stability and symmetry that favor shapes like cubes. However, it’s not just cubes; minerals in this system also form octahedrons (eight faces), and dodecahedrons (12 faces).

Sometimes, crystals in the cubic systems can look a bit more like this. Image via Wiki Commons.

Minerals in the cubic system can exhibit “crystal habits” (their common shapes) that are remarkably regular, appearing as cubes, octahedrons, or even more complex polyhedrons with high symmetry.

In the case of pyrite, the cubic system favors the formation of sharply defined cubes due to its atomic bonding patterns. Each crystal’s edges, faces, and angles are symmetrical, resulting in pyrite’s iconic, well-defined shape. Unlike more organic crystal forms that may twist, elongate, or take on asymmetric shapes, minerals in the cubic system often look more geometric, a result of the stable internal lattice created by the consistent, equal-length axes and right-angle intersections.

Other cubic minerals

Pyrite is far from the only mineral that creates cubic crystals.

Halite, commonly recognized as table salt (NaCl), often forms transparent, cube-shaped crystals due to the orderly arrangement of sodium and chloride ions in its lattice. Similarly, galena (PbS), a primary source of lead, displays a shiny, metallic appearance and typically forms as well-defined cubes that mirror its tightly packed atomic structure. Another notable cubic mineral is fluorite (CaF₂), which often appears in vibrant colors and can crystallize as cubes or octahedrons, thanks to the balanced bonding of calcium and fluoride ions.

Pyrite isn’t the only cubic mineral, but it’s one of the coolest ones. Image credits: Charos Pix.

Crystals in the cubic system provide natural examples of atomic stability and symmetry, with implications for creating synthetic materials. By understanding how elements like iron and sulfur align to form cubic crystals in nature, researchers can develop artificial processes to reproduce similar structural stability and geometric regularity in materials, paving the way for new innovations in nanotechnology, construction materials, and electronics.

For enjoyers of nature and geology, however, it can be rewarding to simply know why pyrite looks like this. Gaining a new level of understanding about pyrite can also offer a new level of appreciation for this common but still special mineral.