A Chromebook (Chrome notebook) is a lightweight laptop that runs on an operating system called Chrome OS. Chromebooks tend to be much more efficient at the tasks they can handle, but have some limitations in what they can and can’t run.

This being said, there’s a lot that’s interesting and useful about a Chromebook, and whether or not this is the right choice for you depends on your budget and what you want to do with the laptop. We’ll look a bit at how Chromebooks were developed and how they work — if you’re interested in recommendations, feel free to skip to the latter part of the article.

Chromebook basics

The main difference between a Chromebook and “regular” laptops is the operating system. Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, which is essentially a tweaked Chrome browser produced by Google.

Can you get by with a modified browser as an operating system? Turns out, you really can.

Chrome OS is built on Linux, which makes it fast and lightweight, while also ensuring a very long battery life. It’s also secure, which is an important bonus, but other than this, it’s a pretty barebones operating system (OS).

You need an internet connection to use most of the features on a Chromebook, though this is not as restrictive nowadays as it was a few years ago. The idea behind the system is to use the cloud (and Google Drive in particular) for data storage and things like text editing, and if you can ensure this functionality, then a Chromebook will never fail you. However, if you want to work on things without internet (while traveling, for instance), there are also decent workable options you can use.

The main advantage of a Chromebook is that it is faster and cheaper than an equivalent “normal” laptop.

Because it’s a different operating system, programs that work on Windows or macOS don’t work on Chromebooks — some might be “translated”, but that’s a different problem. So if you need to work with specific programs or want to play specific games, you need to check if there’s a Chromebook alternative for it. Newer Chromebooks also support Android apps, but not all of them, so you need to check this beforehand. The Chrome Web Store also has a lot of apps and programs you can run, including the common Office suite and text readers, editors, and movie or music players.

A good rule of thumb with Chromebooks is that if you want to use them for general things (writing, reading, watching movies, browsing), you’re good to go. If you need them for a specific task, you should always double-check beforehand.

Outside of the software, the hardware inside Chromebooks is fairly standard. As a general idea, Chromebooks tend to have low drive space, because their main idea is to be used on the cloud. Other than this, they are comparable to other laptops. The hard drive is an embedded MultiMedia Card (eMMC), which is less robust and resilient than a solid state drive (SSD), but still generally faster than magnetic hard disk drives (HCD).

It’s not just Google that manufactures Chromebooks — it’s just the Chrome OS that’s Google-specific. We sometimes refer to these devices as ‘Google Chromebooks’ but that’s a bit of a misnomer. Several other companies produce them, and you can get myriad designs and configurations to suit your needs, style, and budget. Yes, Chromebooks have come a long way in the past years.

Chromebooks are typically small and portable, with a long battery life. Image credits: Anete Lūsiņa.

Development and history

The first Chromebooks went up for sale in mid-2011. It wasn’t just laptops — a desktop version (called a Chromebox) was also launched (and is also an available product today).

Chromebooks were considered good, cheap alternatives for businesses and schools. Initial reactions were skeptical, especially as the initial price of Chromebooks was as high or even higher than equivalent laptops. That changed quickly.

Chromebooks became the go-to option for schools, especially because they’re so cheap. By March 2018, 60% of computers purchased by schools in the US were Chromebooks.

This seems to be the niche that Chromebooks have focused on: fast, cheap, secure machines. However, that’s not to say that they can’t also be powerful. In 2013, Google announced the launch of the Chromebook Pixel, a high-end machine with a high-end retail price.

The devices have also caught on for some businesses and humanitarian projects. Working as a journalist, I’ve found most if not all of my work needs brilliantly satisfied by a Chromebook.

However, Chromebooks are still fairly young and offer dynamic, improving prospects.

Advantages and disadvantages of Chromebooks

Both the advantages and the disadvantages of Chromebooks come from the operating system.

Advantages:

lightweight and fast system;

generally secure;

cheaper than average;

long battery life;

quick boot;

directly synced with all Google accounts;

thin and light.

Disadvantages:

not compatible with Windows/macOS programs;

only some are compatible with Android apps;

low storage space;

might require a bit of getting used to;

excellent for work, but might not be a good fit for everyone;

not a good fit for gaming.

Other features (like screen quality, sturdiness, etc) depend from manufacturer to manufacturer and can vary greatly. You can find some remarkably good quality chromebooks, which we’ll mention below.

The best Chromebooks

In my view, the Chromebooks shine best in the low to mid range, where their speed really shows. This being said, you can find good devices on all price ranges.

Purchasing these products may earn ZME Science a commission. This helps support our team at no additional cost to you. We will never advertise products if we don’t think they’re good.

Best Budget Chromebooks

The main thing to look for here is 2 or 4 GB of RAM, and preferably 32 GB hard drive. There are several good options:

Dell Inspiron 11″ Chromebook

11.6″ HD Non-Touchscreen Display

Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060 Processor

4GB Ram

16GB eMMc Flash Memory

WiFi, HDMI, USB3.0, Chrome OS

Acer Chromebook Spin 11″ Convertible Laptop

Intel Celeron N3350

11.6″ HD Touch Display

4GB DDR4

32GB eMMC

802.11ac WiFi, Wacom EMR Pen, Sleeve, CP311-1HN-C2DV

Asus Chromebook C223 Laptop- 11.6″

Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (Up to 2.4GHz)

4GB RAM, 32GB

eMMC Storage

HP Chromebook 14-inch

180-Degree Swivel

AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor

4 GB SDRAM

32 GB eMMC Storage

Best Mid-range Chromebooks

A mid-range Chromebook should have at least 4GB RAM, and feature a long battery life and a pleasant design. Here are some of our favorite options

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop

4″ Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge

Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC Storage

All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Silver

HP Chromebook 15.6″ Full HD

Full HD Touchscreen

Intel Core i3-8130U Intel UHD Graphics 620

4GB SDRAM

128GB eMMC

Audio by B&O Ceramic White/Cloud Blue Backlit Keyboard 15-de0517wm

Google Pixelbook Go M3

13.3 inches

8 GB RAM

eMMC storage 64 GB

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14″

Intel Core i3

4GB Memory

128GB eMMC Solid State Drive

Best High-end Chromebooks

There’s a lot of firepower under the hood of high-end Chromebooks, but the limitations in terms of what software you can use are still there. Still, these can be amazing tools in the right hands.

Google Pixelbook (i7)

i7 processor, 7th generation

16 GB RAM

512 GB solid state storage

Dell Latitude 5300

13.3″ Notebook (1920 X 1080)

Core I5-8265U

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436