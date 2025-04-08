Facebook

There’s a certain medieval charm to the idea of bathing in wine — decadent, indulgent, a ritual fit for a monarch with gout.

But wine baths need a cold shower. The whole thing is as pointless as it is pricey. Behind the lush red hue and fruity aroma lies a simple truth: it’s a spectacularly waste of both wine and skincare.

Image credits: JC Haywire.

There is no painless way to say this: people are bathing in red wine. They pour it into tubs. They soak in it. They post it on Instagram. At high-end spas in London, Bordeaux, and New York, this fermented indulgence is sold as vinotherapy, a treatment steeped in antioxidants, polyphenols, and luxury. Some celebrities and influencers swear by it. And each time they do, a grape somewhere weeps.

NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire helped reignite off the buzz back in 2015 when he posted a photo of himself immersed in a claret-colored bath. Since then, the wine bath has evolved into a spa experience — with high-end facilities offering the experience for hundreds of dollars (or more).

But does bathing in wine actually do anything besides waste good wine?

Nope. Wine baths don’t help you

The popularity of wine baths hinges on one seductive word: antioxidants. These molecules can neutralize free radicals — unstable compounds that damage cells — and may reduce risks of chronic diseases. Red wine contains them, especially resveratrol from grape skins, which is why moderate wine consumption is sometimes linked to heart health and longevity.

While it’s true that red grapes contain these compounds — those benefits mostly come when they’re consumed, not applied topically. In other words: in order for grapes to be healthy, they need to be inside you, not on you.

But wait — you might be thinking — I’ve seen this resveratrol and the polyphenols in cosmetic products as well. That’s true. But there’s a difference between having one substance processed specifically for cosmetic purposes and having it as a by-product in wine. It’s also one thing to get it in a cream made specifically for your body as opposed to (again) wine.

The moisturising properties of grapeseed oil will likely be counteracted by the tendency of the alcohol in the red wine to dry out the skin. Applying wine directly to your skin is likely only to dehydrate it, which is not what you want from skincare treatments.

Vinotherapy ain’t it

There are no studies to suggest bathing is wine is good for you and no predictable benefit that could come from it.

If there’s any health benefit to the wine bath experience, it’s not coming from the Merlot.

A hot bath alone offers us a time to relax, stop and be mindful in comfort and quiet. Warm baths can boost circulation, reduce muscle tension, and even help lower blood pressure. There could also be a placebo effect: if you think you’re getting a good spa that will help you, you may start feeling like it. So while soaking in wine might feel indulgent, the effect probably has more to do with the heat than the grapes.

But warm baths aren’t necessarily good either. They can also strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it prone to dryness and irritation. Furthermore, you could end up inhaling wine vapor and absorbing some of the wine, which isn’t necessarily good for the skin.

In the end, the wine bath is a sensory experience — visually rich, aromatically seductive, and undeniably luxurious. Useless, but luxurious.

If you’re looking for a glow, drink the wine and take a regular bath. Your skin — and your wallet — will thank you.

