As you grow older, certain hormonal changes take place in your body, causing you to have lowered performance levels in various areas. These are inevitable and external intervention is needed to stabilize them again. One such hormonal change that occurs in your body as you grow older is the decrease in testosterone levels in your body.

Testosterone is a hormone responsible for the development of reproductive organs, muscle, and bone mass in males. It is responsible for all masculine characteristics in men. It affects your physical, sexual, and mental well-being.

As the hormonal levels drop, you struggle to perform certain tasks more and more. These tasks could be sexual or they can be tasks needing muscle strength and mental focus.

Being unable to do these various tasks that you used to do quite well and easily before when you were younger can and does often cause fear. It can actually be downright terrifying. Self-esteem may drop dramatically and cause you to be hesitant and timid, even in the execution of small and easy tasks.

These feelings of inadequacy are not good for your morale and can, therefore, result in decreased enthusiasm for work and relationships at home. Depression can start to creep in, and if the problem is not dealt with, you can lose your family, job and end up merely existing and not living life at its optimal potential.

If you have no other underlying conditions and causes such as permanent injuries to testicles or chemotherapy for cancer treatment, do not despair.

This condition is not irreversible. Certain boosters made from harmless ingredients have been manufactured to help in increasing your testosterone levels. We will look at one called Testogen as a means of restoring your vitality and zest for life.

Who Should Use Testogen?

Testogen should be considered by any male experiencing low sex drive, fatigue, depression, increased body fat, hair loss, thin bones, lack of focus, weight gain, moodiness, and lowered energy levels.

When Testogen is used, the following improvements can be noticed within a few weeks:

increased sex drive

general lightening of mood

focus

energy, strength /stamina for tasks

a build-up of lean muscle

shedding of fat deposits in the body leading to loss of weight

If you live a life filled with depression, fatigue, weight gain, loss of libido, lack of focus, you can benefit from the use of Testogen.

Testogen is a natural testosterone booster you need to start using to enhance the quality of life, not only for yourself but for your family, employer, clients, and friends. It will restore that edge to life, which makes life worthwhile.

Testogen Overview

Testogen is an all-natural ingredient testosterone level booster that has been manufactured with aging men in mind. Research has indicated that testosterone levels in men peak at puberty and then start to drop as they age from as early, sometimes as the mid-twenties.

This is a cause of concern, and ways had to be found to restore these diminishing hormonal levels.

Testogen has been manufactured and approved in FDA facilities after extensive research and various case studies. The inclusion of zinc, magnesium and red ginseng, D-Aspartic Acid, vitamins, and other ingredients in Testogen has been proven beyond doubt that they have a very positive impact on increasing the levels of testosterone in the body.

It is a steroid-free dietary supplement and safe to use because of the natural ingredients used in it, and you can see results in a few weeks’ time if you use it according to specifications.

You will experience muscle build-up, increased libido, increased energy levels, lightening of mood, a general feeling of well-being in your body as you shed off fat and get into shape, and the need to achieve goals.

You will be able to perform tasks that require muscle strength and focus quite easily. If reviving family relationships is the goal, then Testogen will definitely be the right way to go.

Pro & Cons

It is always wise to know the good and bad sides of any supplement before use. This can sometimes spare you life-threatening side effects or irreversible organ damage.

The following was compiled to help you make the right decision regarding the use of Testogen.

Pros:

increased sex drive

high energy levels

Boosts confidence and self-esteem

muscle strength build-up

increased ability to focus

increased motivation and competitiveness

burn fat easily

lightens mood

all-natural ingredients stimulate testosterone production

big discounts when purchasing multiple bottles

easy oral use

quick results

nutrition guides and free training with each purchase

Cons:

Capsules should only be purchased from the official website for a fair deal. If you are buying elsewhere, you might not get the fair deals that are offered only on the official website.

for a fair deal. If you are buying elsewhere, you might not get the fair deals that are offered only on the official website. Take 4 capsules at a time daily to see significant results. This may be daunting to those who are not used to taking medication.

Is expensive if you buy only one bottle at a time and so you are forced to buy three bottles at a time in order to benefit from the free 2 bottle bonus, they give at every purchase

Ingredients in Testogen

Magnesium (200mg)

Magnesium is a nutrient that is very important in testosterone production. It increases levels of testosterone if consumed in generous doses. Magnesium has been found to promote quality sleep as well, which is vital in testosterone production.

Because many adults do not get nearly enough quantities of this nutrient in their daily dietary consumption, Testogen comes generously fortified with it so that you get enough of it.

Fenugreek Extract 4:1 (40mg)

Fenugreek is a safe herb that has testosterone boosting seeds. High testosterone levels mean increased libido, stamina, and vitality. Fenugreek also has powerful antioxidant properties to ensure that any harmful free radicals in your body are dealt with so that your body can work at its optimal potential.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1 (40mg)

Korean Red Ginseng is a libido stimulator that is extracted from a root plant. It protects the testes from damage by dioxins, thereby assisting in strong erections. It is a well-known aphrodisiac that strengthens you physically and mentally, helping you achieve your goals.

Zinc (10mg)

Zinc is very important in the upkeep of many bodily functions. It is a well-known aphrodisiac as it is an effective testosterone booster. It is key to keeping your sperm healthy. Zinc is known to be lost through sweat, and so a generous amount of it in Testogen helps to keep your levels optimal.

D-Aspartic Acid (2352mg)

D-Aspartic Acid is an amino acid regulator that helps in the production of hormones, especially luteinizing, which stimulates the production of testosterone.

This amino acid is said to increase testosterone production within a short space of time, and Testogen has generous amounts of it per serving than any other product. Increased testosterone levels mean an increased libido, strength, and general well-being of the body.

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1 (40mg)

Nettle leaf has been found to bind itself to a protein called SHGB. Testosterone loves to bind itself to the same protein, which causes it to be ineffective. When nettle leaf instead binds itself to SHGB, it blocks the testosterone from doing the same and allows it to circulate into the system instead where it’s needed to perform other bodily functions.

Vitamins

There are quite a number of vitamins used in the production of Testogen. Vitamins are organic compounds needed by the body for normal human growth in small quantities. They are obtained through the foods we eat because the body cannot manufacture them.

Research on the relationship between testosterone production and vitamins has not yielded sufficient evidence to consolidate reports that validate vitamins as testosterone boosters. They are known merely as important compounds that are needed by the body to carry out its normal daily activities.

How Does Testogen Work?

Testogen helps increase your testosterone levels through the combined effect of the herb extracts used to manufacture it.

The main ingredients zinc, magnesium, red ginseng, and D-Aspartic Acid deal with issues of lack of sleep, dioxins that damage testes, free radicals, low and unhealthy sperm count.

Luteinizing hormone from D-Aspartic Acid stimulates Leydig cells in the testes to produce more testosterone. These extracts work effectively, counteracting these undesirables so that the body can function normally, producing the required testosterone levels, which help maintain your masculinity.

Red Ginseng helps relieve oxidative stress in blood vessels and tissues in the penis, helping to restore normal function. Magnesium helps in the contraction and relaxation of muscles, thereby helping in providing rest, which is crucial in testosterone production.

Testogen will help to give you back your masculinity by causing your body to start producing testosterone again. Increased levels will build stamina and focus on doing tasks and achieving higher goals. Fatigue, depression, and lack of interest will be a thing of the past.

Lack of sex drive, poor performance at work, and home will cease. You will begin to take an interest again in the world around you. You will have an increased sex drive and perform well in bed. A healthy sperm count can result in conception for those who are trying for a baby.

Irritability over small things will disappear. There will be general confidence in the way you handle and look at yourself as fat, and weight gain disappears, and you begin to get leaner and stronger. You will appreciate your body and others around you because a positive attitude appreciates all around it.

Benefits of Using Testogen

Testogen has a lot of benefits that outweigh the cons, and this could be considered a legitimate reason to go ahead and use it.

High Energy Levels

Testogen helps in burning fat and hence the shedding of extra weight. If you go to the gym, this will quickly help you to build muscle and stay in shape and give you a feeling of general well-being.

Muscle strength and stamina for tasks that need endurance are built, and more goals are achieved as a result. This keeps you at your peak psychologically and physically geared for even bigger tasks because of the past exploits.

Increased Libido

If sexual performance has almost come to a grinding halt, increased levels of testosterone will help you regain your prowess in bed. Sex drive is increased, and you can get stronger erections that last for much longer for both your satisfaction in bed. Confidence and stronger homes are built as a result.

Lightens Mood

Because of the increased energy levels, irritability is banished. As your body begins to improve and you achieve more and more tasks, moodiness disappears as you get a different perspective when you look at yourself and the world in general.

The world somehow appears more colorful rather than gray, and tasks are no longer daunting and are just seen as merely challenges that need to be conquered. The need to live is ingrained even stronger in you, and you begin to enjoy life again.

High Focus

You are no longer disinterested in the world around you. Depression lifts because what you set your mind on can now achieve due to the high levels of energy you have.

You take a positive interest and can focus on achieving the desired goals. As goals are achieved, self-esteem is developed, and you can boldly confront issues headlong without feeling intimidated.

Sleep Better

When you feel strength and stamina, and you are able to achieve tasks, you are not worried about tomorrow. You feel you can handle whatever comes your way.

Worry and anxiety are a thing of the past, and so you sleep well at night. This, in turn, works better for you because sleep is important in the production of testosterone.

Side Effects

Testogen is made up of all-natural herb ingredients. There are no steroid or chemical components in it. As a result, there are no known side effects to its use.

The minerals and vitamins in Testogen are compounds that your body needs from your daily dietary consumption. So, by consuming Testogen, you are not ingesting anything that is harmful or foreign to your body.

Using Testogen may help you meet some of your body’s daily mineral and vitamin needs that you are unable to get by simply eating your normal everyday food.

It is safe to use and will not harm you as long as you take only the recommended doses at prescribed times. Do not ingest more capsules than is prescribed because you are in a hurry to see results as this could harm you.

Who Should Refrain from Testogen?

Testogen should not be used by women though they do need testosterone in small amounts. Children and all boys below the age of 18 years should not use Testogen.

Dosage & Tips to Start

Before you begin using Testogen, please go and speak to your doctor if you are on any other medication. This is because certain drugs could interact with the testosterone booster causing unwanted side effects that could actually be harmful to you.

Testogen comes in bottles of 120 capsules each.

The recommended dosage is 4 capsules once every day with a glass of pure water.

You are recommended to take this 20 minutes before breakfast daily.

Where to Buy Testogen and Guarantees?

Testogen can be bought from the Official Website. They deliver free of charge around the world. You get 2 free bottles with each purchase of 3 and a free e-book to help you on your journey.

Since they offer these training materials, there is no room for errors in administering the supplement. Maximum positive results can then be experienced as directions are followed exactly.

They give you a 100- day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the product after use. You can return all unused and unopened bottles within 100 days and get a refund with no questions asked. The guarantee is applicable to purchases of over a month’s supply.

If you try to purchase these supplements from any other dealer, you might not get the benefits of getting the two free bottles that come with the purchase of three, so it might be wiser for you to just get a month’s supply plus the 2 bonus bottles from the official website.

You might also lose your money since other dealers may not have the 100-day money-back-guarantee if you are not satisfied.

Final Thoughts

After all that has been discussed, Testogen appears to be a natural testosterone level booster that is safe and harmless to your body because of the natural ingredients that are used in its manufacture.

It only serves to enhance your body’s physiological functions that enable you to enjoy life and causes you to live life at its fullest.

Disclaimer: Even though these products are natural, ZME Science recommends that you always consult a doctor before taking these products.