In recent years, a growing body of research has unveiled a compelling connection between oral health and cardiovascular well-being. While brushing and flossing are traditionally associated with preventing cavities and gum disease, these practices may also play an important role in safeguarding your heart.

But how does it all work?

Inflammation is a bridge to trouble

The mouth serves as a gateway to the body, and it’s in contact with lots of different substances. Its health can significantly influence systemic conditions, particularly cardiovascular diseases. The primary link between oral health and heart disease lies in inflammation.

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is a chronic inflammatory condition resulting from bacterial infection of the gums. If left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss and has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Research indicates that individuals with periodontal disease are more likely to experience cardiovascular problems. A study highlighted by Harvard Health revealed that people with poor oral health, such as gum disease or tooth loss, have higher rates of cardiovascular issues like heart attacks or strokes compared to those with healthy mouths. The underlying mechanism is thought to involve bacteria from the mouth entering the bloodstream, triggering inflammation in blood vessels, which can lead to atherosclerosis—a condition characterized by the hardening and narrowing of arteries.

Several recent studies have reinforced the association between oral hygiene and heart health. Notably, research presented at the American Stroke Association conference found that flossing your teeth once a week can reduce the risk of stroke by over 20%. This practice helps prevent the build-up of harmful bacteria and plaque, which are linked to inflammation, blood clots, and heart disease.

“If you ever needed another reason to brush your teeth and floss, it’s not just good for your teeth and gums; it’s also good for your heart. In fact, taking care of your mouth is one of the most impactful things you can doo for your cardiovascular health, along with a healthy diet and exercise,” says Dr. Steven Davidowitz, an expert in cosmetic dentistry.

Another study published in the American Journal of Medicine examined the potential relationship between periodontal disease and cardiovascular disease. The researchers summarized evidence suggesting that periodontitis could lead to deteriorating cardiovascular health due to chronic systemic inflammation. While the study noted that there is no strong evidence on the effects of periodontitis on hard cardiovascular disease endpoints like myocardial infarction, it highlighted the importance of maintaining good oral health to potentially reduce cardiovascular risks.

Mechanisms Linking Oral Health to Heart Disease

Oral health influences heart disease through several biological mechanisms:

Bacterial Pathways: Harmful bacteria from infected gums can enter the bloodstream, attach to fatty deposits in coronary arteries, and contribute to clot formation. This process can obstruct blood flow, leading to heart attacks or strokes. Inflammatory Response: Chronic inflammation from periodontal disease can result in elevated levels of inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP), which is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events. Endothelial Dysfunction: Inflammation from gum disease may damage the endothelium—the thin lining of blood vessels—impairing its ability to regulate blood pressure and clotting, thereby promoting atherosclerosis.

Davidowitz emphasizes the significance of oral hygiene in maintaining overall health. Basically, having a good oral hygiene checks all the boxes and neglecting it can lead to systemic issues, including heart disease. This perspective aligns with the growing consensus in the medical community regarding the mouth-heart connection.

Healthcare providers, including dentists and physicians, have an important role in educating patients about the connection between oral health and heart disease. Integrating oral health assessments into routine medical evaluations can aid in the early detection of periodontal disease and the implementation of preventive measures.

How to take good care of your mouth

Given the established link between oral hygiene and cardiovascular health, adopting comprehensive dental care routines is more important than ever. Here are practical steps to consider:

Brush Regularly: Brush your teeth at least twice a day using fluoride toothpaste to remove plaque—a sticky film of bacteria that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. Floss Daily: Flossing removes food particles and plaque from between teeth and under the gumline, areas a toothbrush cannot reach. As highlighted earlier, regular flossing has been associated with a reduced risk of stroke. Routine Dental Visits: Schedule regular dental check-ups and cleanings. Professional cleanings can remove tartar (hardened plaque) and detect early signs of gum disease. Healthy Diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limiting sugary foods and beverages can reduce the risk of tooth decay and support overall health. Avoid Tobacco Products: Smoking and the use of other tobacco products increase the risk of gum disease and have been linked to heart disease. Quitting tobacco use benefits both oral and cardiovascular health. Manage Health Conditions: Conditions like diabetes can increase the risk of gum disease. Managing such conditions through medication, diet, and lifestyle changes can improve oral health and reduce cardiovascular risks.

In summary, taking care of your teeth is not just about aesthetics or preventing cavities; it is a vital aspect of maintaining cardiovascular health. The mouth-heart connection serves as a reminder that our bodies function as interconnected systems, where the health of one part profoundly influences the whole. Therefore, embracing comprehensive oral hygiene practices is a simple yet powerful strategy to promote both dental and heart health.