AI-generated image of sugary compound destroying a cancer cell.

Life is not easy in the cold, lightless reaches of the South China Sea. To survive, microbes have evolved fiercely competitive and extremely resilient. Some build chemical weapons, complex molecules that help them fend off rivals. Now, scientists have found one of those weapons that may help humans fight a very different enemy: cancer.

In new study, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences report the discovery of EPS3.9, a long-chain sugar made by Spongiibacter nanhainus and its close relatives. In lab experiments and in mice with liver cancer, EPS3.9 not only halted tumor growth but also set off a powerful immune response, showing the immune system where to strike cancer.

Like Setting Off a Flare Inside a Tumor

Researchers started looking at the bacteria in 2024, when they found that it has inhibitory effects on agricultural fungi and human pathogenic bacteria, including notorious drug-resistant pathogens. They’ve now focused on cancer, and also found it to be remarkably effective.

EPS3.9 works by triggering pyroptosis — a dramatic, “fiery” form of programmed cell death. The cell swells, bursts, and releases inflammatory molecules that act like distress signals, summoning immune cells to the site.

This is a phenomenon quite different from apoptosis, which is a form of programmed cell death that is crucial for normal development. Cancerous cells disrupt apoptosis and multiply in an unregulated fashion. But unlike apoptosis, which is orderly and quiet, pyroptosis is explosive, and that’s a good thing..

Pyroptosis is often triggered by microbial infections and is associated with inflammation. However, in recent years, it’s also emerged as a promising cancer therapy. By killing tumor cells in such a loud and messy way, it can also alert the immune system to join the attack. Cancer cells rely on evading the immune system, so this is like sounding the alarm on them.