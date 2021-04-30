All persons involved in the process of losing weight, love handles and excess fat surely know and confirm this: Losing weight is not an easy task.

Actually, it is a painful, demanding and very psychedelic process, only a few manage to accomplish it until the goal is achieved (desired body weight).

The majority of people in the world at some point of their life have entered a process of controlling their body weight.

Unfortunately, being overweight is not only affecting your look, even carrying parameters of physical, mental and sexual health, immunology, or even cognitive ability.

Obesity is not just a condition, it tends to be a serious sort of disease with serious effects on a person’s quality of life.

Diseases, as cardiovascular disease, various forms of cancer, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or stroke, confirmed as associated directly to weight gain, nowadays.

In fact, many people have lost their lives due to their increased body fat.

Therefore, the need to lose weight and learn to control your diet is of utmost importance.

We all know very well that this is not easy to happen so simply.

An effective dietary supplement can certainly help.

PhenQ is such a supplement proved very successful towards this process.

PhenQ – What it is

PhenQ is a natural nutritional supplement aiming at weight loss, described by many as a “fat burner”, which according to me it is wrong, or to be more precise is only half the truth for this supplement.

PhenQ is a combination of 5 different supplements in 1 single pill.

Fat soluble

Energy stimulant

Suppressor of the production of new fat cells

Appetite suppressant

A booster of mood and psychology

Combines the benefits of many different weight loss supplements in just 1 pill.

Its 5 times action is based on scientific studies and multiple clinical research, while its updated list of PhenQ ingredients is structured to achieve multiple “hits” against fat.

Currently the most widely used and best selling weight and fat loss pill worldwide.

The secret ingredient (a special blend, patented and certified for its effective ability proved by scientific studies) leaves little room for doubt.

The fact that it is a product manufactured in FDA & GMP approved facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom in accordance with all pharmaceutical standards and safety regulations set by law, simply confirms that this is a valuable supplement and not a fake product.

If not convinced yet, there are more than 190,000 satisfied PhenQ customers certifying its effective ability.

Just a look at the reviews of the product users on its official website will convince you.

After all, 190,000 people (of any gender, origin, or age, any physical condition, with different daily habits and nutritional needs), simply cannot be wrong.

Why a simple Fat Burner is not enough (and why is PhenQ so superior)?

Weight loss being an extremely complex process involving many different factors and different components certainly needs a serious consideration as:

Age

Gender (relating to organism biology)

Physical condition

Nutrition

Physical activity

State of health

Administration of medications

Psychology

A number of the important factors ultimately determine how easily, quickly and painlessly you will be able to reach your final goal.

Therefore, a good nutritional supplement can help your organism on many levels, so favoring the weight loss process.

For example, appetite suppression is a very important help for any person presenting food over consumption.

Controlling overeating episodes is probably the biggest challenge (and the most difficult situation to deal with) in the weight loss process.

In fact, many people refuse to control and limit the food consumed, resulting in a situation where, eventually, even if they manage to reach their goal, they regain all the lost weight and actually very quickly.

Equally important for weight loss, however, is the provision of energy.

Those who enter a low-calorie diet usually complain of energy loss, lack of strength and fatigue, facts making them insufficiently functional in their daily lives (work, obligations, family, and exercise).

This is a serious problem indeed.

However, PhenQ – with its special and 100% natural (vegan friendly) nutrition-enhanced composition – strengthens the organism, increases its immunity and boosts its energy levels, meaning full batteries without consuming extra calories to spoil your diet.

The third factor affecting the weight loss process and the fulfillment of the desired goal dramatically is the prevention of the formation of new fat cells in the organism.

This is extremely important, as this is a way, not only to achieve the final weight loss, but also to enjoy it as a permanent condition.

In other words, this will help you after the weight loss process to keep your weight constant at the desired levels and not to regain the lost kilos.

This is the important point; PhenQ can help you with that. The most reviews online for Phenq tell the same.

Finally, the psychological factor is undoubtedly the catalyst for the success or failure of weight loss and the lifestyle change adventure.

A good supplement, boosting your mood and enhancing your good health, surely helps throughout the weight loss process.

PhenQ – Target Group

This is a weight and fat loss supplement of no “gender” or “age”.

Every adult man or woman (regardless of age or fitness) can use this supplement to boost the metabolic rate, control the size of his or her meals and eventually lose weight (in body fat).

As a top quality dietary supplement, contains only strictly selected natural nutrients enhancing overall health and promoting weight loss.

Its vegan friendly composition even makes the product suitable for use by vegetarians and vegans (an extremely interesting fact, since few of the corresponding supplements found in the market are suitable for such a special diet concerning such a large target group).

Coming to answering the question for the target group, here is the line of thinking.

PhenQ is a supplement for men and women wishing:

– weight loss

. Elimination of accumulated fat (fat) in various parts of body

– Energy loss boost (as energy lost due to diet)

– appetite suppression

– control of overeating episodes and uncontrolled carvings

. Maintenance of the desired weight after achieving the goal

– prevention of the formation of new fat cells

– stimulation of psychology due to diet

Note: PhenQ supplement may be used with no fear by women even in combination with contraceptive treatment, as not interacting with birth control pills and not causing any side effects.

PhenQ – Active Ingredients – Action

Composition / Dosage

Calcium Carbonate | 625 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous | 150 mg

L-Carnitine Furmarate | 142.5 mg

α-Lacys Reset® | 25 mg

Nopal | 20 mg

Magnesium Stearate | 10 mg

Capsicum Extract | 8 mg

Sipernate 225 (silicon dioxide) | 5 mg

Niacin Powder | 4.5 mg

Piperine Extract | 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate | 80 mcg

Key Ingredients and Action

● α-Lacys Reset

It is the key ingredient in PhenQ, a secret ingredient with a patent created and based on the science and biology of the human body.

This special formula is a mixture of 3 very basic natural ingredients in weight loss: Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Magnesium and Cysteine ​​Base.

Acts based on the natural process called “thermogenesis”, being ultimately responsible for increasing the metabolic rate and the rate of fat burning taking place in the body (even when the person is not in move).

Read about the official research on Alpha-Lipoic Acid regarding its effect on weight loss at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5523816/

● Capsicum Extract

Hot pepper extract is a truly unique natural ingredient, used as homeopathic for its analgesic action (pain management), while it is a widespread ingredient in diet supplements for weight loss, thanks to its calorific value making it the No. 1 choice for weight loss.

Increases blood flow and elevates the internal temperature of cells.

Thermogenesis is not something dangerous or something “against” nature.

A normal function performed mainly by the organism during the process of digestion.

Ingredients – as the Capsicum Extract (Capsaicin) – have the ability to raise the internal temperature more than other foods.

This is what ultimately gives them the characterization “fat burning” foods.

The scientific team of the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy found that the active substance capsaicin from red peppers can cause a specific reaction to TRPV1 protein.

This reaction has the ability to fight obesity resulting from a diet high in fat.

● Nopal

Nopal is a cactus that gained huge publicity in recent years and has become the new “must” for weight loss.

Considered as a top natural appetite suppressant, its high fiber content has the ability (coming in contact with stomach fluids) to swell and to cause a strong feeling of satiety and fullness, with significantly lower food consumption.

Nevertheless, most of all (and this is very important in weight loss) Nopal causes a strong feeling of satisfaction for any user, though in fact consumes a smaller number of calories.

After all, we all know how important the feeling of satisfaction from meals is, and – especially during the period of trying to lose weight – how big a role played in the person’s psychology.

In addition, it promotes general health (as contains many nutrients and vitamins), reduces the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, fights serious diseases (such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cancer, various degenerative diseases, indigestion) enhances bone density, helps to relax the CNS and significantly improves the duration and quality of sleep.

Learn more valid information on the most important weight loss ingredients today at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320293.

● Piperine

It comes from the well-known black pepper and according to studies offers many benefits to organism and health in general.

Seems to provide strong anti-cancer protection, while enhancing fat loss and weight loss.

How?

According to experts, it enhances the absorption of nutrients resulting from the diet, while at the same time – with its various phytonutrients – stimulates the breakdown of fat cells.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that in most diet supplements you find piperine.

In addition – and always according to scientific studies (specifically in a research of the McCormick Science Institute) – black pepper extract seems to favor the improvement of the damaged nervous system (which can occur, for example, after a stroke), while another research (by Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters) shows that prevents the Altsheimer’s disease.

● Caffeine

Caffeine is still a very popular substance for weight loss, offering energy, fighting fatigue and suppressing the feeling of hunger.

It may not have nutritional value, but it is a valuable “tool” to lose weight and stay full of energy.

Caffeine known for its stimulating ability causes a strong feeling of alertness, helping you to deal with lack of sleep, fatigue or even a bad mood.

A number of research studies argue that caffeine can even fight depression or suicidal thoughts.

Caffeine is also considered by a majority of persons as the “queen” of fat loss, found not only in coffee but also in other well-known products of our daily lives. Tea, chocolate and cocoa also contain caffeine and offer multiple benefits for weight loss.

Yes! Even the chocolate and especially dark chocolate (richer in cocoa and therefore caffeine) when consumed in small quantities can enhance fat loss in the body.

According to a study by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, regular caffeine consumption can boost metabolic rate by up to 11%, while certain studies confirm that can increase fat loss by as much as 29% (depending on the initial weight of the person of course).

For interesting information on the contribution of caffeine to fat and weight loss at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16076989/

● Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Niacin (or vitamin B3) is the energy vitamin, participating in more than 200 very important functions of the human organism and playing an important role in the metabolic process.

A water-soluble vitamin of the B complex consisting of 2 molecules: Nicotinic acid and nicotinamide.

“Working” with a specific amino acid (tryptophan) co-form two coenzymes: NADP (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate) and NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide).

These 2 coenzymes then participate in various biochemical processes of the organism, to ensure its proper and smooth functioning on many levels.

Nevertheless, niacin, in addition to its energy boosting action, provides other important weight loss benefits as well.

Participates in processes such as: antioxidant protection of organism, metabolism of carbohydrates / fats / proteins, synthesis of hormones, the synthesis of fatty acids, and even in the production of cholesterol and acetylcholine.

It is an extremely important vitamin for cardiovascular health and protection, while – according to studies – it seems to have the property of lowering blood pressure (for a limited time, however), fighting inflammation and preventing the formation of atherosclerotic plaque.

Useful information for supporting the effort of weight and fat loss at: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/niacin-benefits.

● Chromium Picolinate

Picolinate chromium is a dietary supplement for helping control blood sugar levels and promote fat metabolism.

A very important feature – particularly beneficial in the weight loss process – is the control of the desire for sweets achieved.

Chromium – as scientifically proved by related studies – induces insulin secretion and prevents the onset of type 2 diabetes.

As a metal, chromium is necessary in the human organism (only in small quantities).

Its absorption takes place from the small intestine and favored by the presence of vitamin C and vitamin B3 (Niacin), stored in the bones, spleen and mainly in the liver, while a large part of it is eliminated from the body through urination.

● Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate is an ingredient primarily known as a “bone enhancer”, boosting their density and preventing serious injuries.

However, what’s its relation with weight loss?

What many are unaware of is that, it is a natural ingredient with excellent efficiency in burning excess body fat.

Sending to the brain the signal indicating the increased deposition of fat in the body (something like an “alarm bell”), forces a very fat loss.

In addition, creates a “false” feeling of fullness by suppressing the appetite, in order to effectively control calorie intake (and prevent food consumption more than the body actually needs for its functions).

● L-Carnitine Fumarate

It is a very important component of cells “working” in the production and transport of energy.

It is something like the “carrier” of energy from cells to organism.

This ingredient used by long-chain fatty acids, achieves β-oxidation after transport across the outer membrane of mitochondria.

An important amino acid for helping you stay full of energy and active during the diet phase.

This is the ingredient to help you burn body fat and converts it into valuable energy.

PhenQ – Its ingredient formula Works for all?

Prior to answering this question let me mention that the natural (and vegan) composition of PhenQ tested and certified for its safety and effective ability, uses only on scientific assumptions and valid scientific studies, while contains not any chemical agent that could pose a “risk” to the user’s health.

With the use of natural stimulants increases the beneficial energy of the individual and enhances fat loss (again using only strong natural ingredients favoring in various ways weight loss | i.e. in terms of fat loss, suppression of appetite preventing the formation of new fat cells, enhancing immunity, enhancing psychology and mood, improving sleep, combating stress).

Α 5 times weight loss product in just 1 powerful pill.

Coming to the answer of the question I would say that although a powerful pill, there is always the possibility of a very small percentage of people where this supplement does not “work” (or at least not completely and presenting the desired results).

In any case, this is completely natural and applies to any dietary supplement. The action of any supplement, and in our case of PhenQ), differs depending on the individual and its organism.

It is therefore possible for a slight percentage of people not to function as expected.

For this reason, the company provides a 60-day money back guarantee (that is, 2 full months), so all its users feel safe with their purchase.

PhenQ – Duration of use (continuously)

PhenQ may be used for as long required to reach your goal, or even more as assistance to maintain your weight.

Its natural composition – with no chemicals – makes it safe even for continuous use for long periods.

Note that its use does not require a prescription and causes no side effects.

Ideally, you can stop using the supplement for a while at regular intervals, so that the organism is not addicted to the active substances contained and always remains 100% effective.

PhenQ – persons not allowed to use it

No matter how safe as a dietary supplement is, there are certain categories of people who should be more careful and avoid using supplements without medical advice.

Below a list of people requiring paying attention on using PhenQ:

pregnant women or breastfeeding women

minors (children and teenagers)

patients (of any disease)

persons receiving medication

patients with mental illness

patients with autoimmune diseases

cancer patients

persons undergone operation

persons with a serious medical history

those with heredity in serious diseases

Persons with food allergies or food intolerances

PhenQ – Causes any Side Effects?

As a completely natural nutritional supplement, it is 100% safe for the organism.

Its premium composition ensures maximum efficiency in the most natural and harmless way for the organism.

The action of the PhenQ supplement respects the organism and promotes a healthy and safe weight loss.

However, any of the ingredients contained in PhenQ formula can (in a small group of people) cause side effects, sensitivity or malfunctions.

It is important at the time of any side effects developed, to discontinue its use and contact a doctor.

It is extremely rare for a supplement like PhenQ to cause side effects in a person (especially since no relevant reports exist so far), as long as used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

In no case the RDD (Recommended Daily Dose) be exceeded as being determined after clinical studies so as not to pose any risk to the health of any user.

Could contraceptive pills affect PhenQ treatment?

No. In no case, PhenQ interacts with any of the known contraceptive pills, and there is absolutely no risk of side effects.

In addition, their simultaneous use could never alter even at the minimum the effectiveness of contraceptives or PhenQ.

PhenQ – First visible benefits

Benefits in the very first days of supplement’s use:

– Energy increase

Caffeine and other ingredients of PhenQ (such as Niacin, Capsicum Extract and the secret mixture α-Lacys Reset) have the ability to increase the available energy, so fighting the feeling of fatigue or exhaustion caused by a diet or a more caloric diet.

– Effective Appetite Suppression

Suppressing appetite and preventing overeating episodes during the day is one of the biggest wins you will achieve with PhenQ.

This will help you to immediately reduce the intake of calories from your meals and lose weight.

In addition, ensures the maintenance of body weight after achieving the goal set.

– Improvement of mood and psychology

As known, the improvement of the body’s energy levels, as well as the enhancement of the satisfaction feeling from the daily meals, play a decisive role in the mood and psychology of the individual.

Good mood is a key parameter for a weight loss effort.

Another very important factor contributing to good mood and psychology – a fact achieved by PhenQ with its composition – is to ensure a quality sleep, as well as the relaxation of the CNS (Central Nervous System) and the fight against stress in the daily user’s life, assisted by many antioxidants of the supplement, its rich nutrients and specially selected vitamins.

– Improvement of concentration and thinking

Surely, the high number of beneficial nutrients plays a decisive role in the cognitive ability of the individual, as well as in achieving better concentration.

This enhances the user’s determination (both in relation to general daily life and commitments, and especially in achieving the goal of weight loss).

– Improvement of sleep quality

Finally, improving the quality of sleep is a very important benefit (not just in relation to weight loss), as generally favors the good functioning of organism and enhances health.

PhenQ – Extra benefits

Apart from benefits seen almost immediately from the use of the supplement, there are others requiring more time (which is why experts recommend its use for a minimum of 2 to 3 months continuously).

Let’s see them below:

– Fat burning and weight Loss

It takes time but it is certain you see a significant improvement in your body weight, as the fat starts to recede and disappear, while your body acquires a more correct and clear line.

– Prevention of recovering lost weight (Maintaining an ideal body weight)

As important (and difficult) is it to achieve the goal set, it is just as tough (and perhaps even more difficult) to maintain it.

The desired weight, the harder you gain it, the easier you can lose it again!

Therefore, PhenQ provides help so the results achieved with effort are permanent and not temporary.

– Strengthening the Immunity of the organism

The nutrients in PhenQ formula – in addition to weight loss – ensure a stronger and healthier organism.

After all, a healthy organism works better in relation to metabolic rate and body weight.

– Elevation of self-confidence

Gradually – and as you enjoy the benefits of using PhenQ – you find that your self-confidence boosted increasingly making you more confident for reaching your goal.

PhenQ – Purchase

To make sure that you buy the original PhenQ (and not a cheap imitation), as well as to enjoy the guarantees and offers provided by the PhenQ company, we recommend buying it only via its official website and not via third parties.

