There’s lots of science showing that working out is good for your brain. But there’s far less science comparing outdoor and indoor activity.

A new study from researchers at Nottingham Trent University has found that outdoor physical activity significantly enhances cognitive performance in children compared to the same activity done indoors. Even short sessions — just half an hour — led to sharper attention, faster memory recall, and stronger mental control when conducted outside.

Image credits: Robert Collins.

Researchers recruited 45 children aged 11 to 13 and had them participate in both indoor and outdoor sessions of a 30-minute basketball activity. The first time, they played basketball under the open sky. Then, they did the same thing indoor.

Before the workout, immediately after, and again 45 minutes later, the children completed computer-based tests that measured different types of thinking: inhibitory control (ignoring distractions), working memory (holding and using information), and attention.

The results were striking. Outdoor sessions led to:

Faster response times in memory tasks (up to 100 milliseconds faster),

More accurate answers in attention-heavy challenges,

Lasting improvements that persisted nearly an hour after exercise.

By contrast, indoor activity offered far fewer benefits — and curiously, in some cases, response times actually worsened.

The researchers took careful steps to ensure the only major difference between the two conditions was the environment. The drills, instructors, court sizes, and equipment were all the same. Yet, children playing outside had slightly higher average heart rates, suggesting they were naturally working harder — even though they covered less distance and did fewer sprints.

But it doesn’t seem like extra effort alone can explain things. The children reported similar levels of enjoyment and didn’t show major mood differences between the sessions. That twist raises an intriguing point: more activity doesn’t necessarily equal better mental results. Instead, how and where children move may matter more than how much.

Your body likes the outside more

Working out, inside or out, is good for you in a multitude of ways. There’s no shortage of evidence showing that everything from cardio to lifting weights is good for your body and your brain. However, this study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that your body likes the outdoor time more.

In a previous study using EEG, researchers found that outdoor running increased brain activity during creativity tests more than indoor treadmill running — indicating stronger neural engagement for outside activities. A meta-analysis of outdoor vs. indoor physical activity in natural vs. urban environments (24 studies, 9 in meta-analysis) found large to moderate effects favoring outdoor activity for anxiety, fatigue, and vitality. Outdoor “green exercise” also correlates with better mood and lower stress.

This study has its own limitations. It focused on a narrow age group (11–13 years) in rural schools with access to green space. The sample size was also relatively low. The authors hope future research will look at different types of outdoor environments — including urban settings — and older teens, who may be even more mentally taxed by academic pressure.

A clear trend

Still, the message is clear. If we want children to think clearly, solve problems, and stay focused, we might just need to open the doors and let them run free. And these findings could also carry over to adults. There’s growing evidence that adults also experience greater cognitive and emotional benefits from outdoor exercise compared to indoor activity,

These findings come at a crucial global moment, as youth physical activity continues to decline, mental fatigue rises, and access to nature is shrinking in rapidly urbanizing societies. Worldwide, over 80% of adolescents fail to meet movement guidelines, while schools struggle with growing academic pressure, screen-based learning, and student burnout. At the same time, city planning often overlooks green spaces, especially for underserved communities.

This study offers a timely, evidence-backed solution — showing that simply moving regular physical activity outdoors can significantly boost cognition. The findings are highly relevant for any country facing the intertwined crises of youth inactivity, mental overload, and environmental disconnect.

The study was published in the journal Physiology and Behavior.