Credit: Jacob Dwyer, Michigan Medicine.

Oral health is a cornerstone of overall well-being, but for many children, it’s a battle they’re losing. Tooth decay, cavities, gum disease, and bad breath are common culprits. Yet despite widespread awareness of the importance of brushing and flossing, a surprising number of children continue to suffer.

According to a recent survey by the University of Michigan, a third of parents report that their children have experienced some form of dental problem in the past two years, largely due to irregular oral hygiene practices. These findings raise an important question: what’s going wrong, and why aren’t we doing enough to tackle this crisis?

Children and The Age-Old Tooth Decay Problem

The statistics from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Children’s Health are troubling. Over 1,800 parents of children aged 4 to 17 were surveyed, and the results reveal significant gaps in children’s oral care routines. More than a third of parents admit their children don’t brush their teeth twice a day — the most basic level of oral hygiene. This simple, everyday task is the first line of defense against tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health issues that can make it hard for children to eat or speak properly.

“Maintaining oral health from a young age, including regular brushing and flossing, helps prevent tooth decay, gum disease and other issues that make it difficult for children to eat and speak clearly,” says Sarah Clark, co-director of the Mott Poll.

Credit: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

While 64% of parents report that their children brush twice daily, the numbers fall off when it comes to other essential habits. Only a third of parents say their child regularly brushes their tongue, and fewer than 25% floss daily. These practices are essential because the tongue and spaces between teeth harbor bacteria that contribute to tooth decay and bad breath. Clark points out that “plaque buildup, gum disease, and bad breath can all be avoided with a comprehensive oral hygiene routine.”

Sadly, this routine is often neglected. Only 15% of parents report that their child rinses with water after consuming sugary foods, a simple habit that can help reduce sugar buildup on teeth. And even fewer parents (20%) say their children follow at least four of the six recommended oral hygiene practices daily. It’s a worrying trend, particularly when you consider how these habits—or the lack thereof—can impact a child’s confidence.

The Social Consequences of Poor Oral Hygiene

Bad breath and stained teeth are often seen as harmless issues. However, for children, these problems can have significant social and psychological consequences. According to the survey, over a third of parents reported that their child struggles with bad breath, especially among those with limited oral health practices. For many kids, the embarrassment of “morning breath” or discolored teeth can affect their self-esteem, making them self-conscious in social settings.

“Neglecting oral health habits is not only harmful for overall health but can increase the risk of discolored teeth and bad breath, which can be embarrassing for children and cause low self-esteem,” Clark adds. This low self-confidence can impact a child’s willingness to engage in social interactions and can have long-term effects on their mental health.

While everyday habits play a large role in oral health, dental checkups are equally essential. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends that children visit the dentist every six months to catch any early signs of tooth decay or gum disease. However, the survey revealed that some parents aren’t following through with these visits. Though most children had visited the dentist within the past year, 7% of parents said it had been one to two years, and 4% hadn’t been in over two years.

“Early detection allows for timely intervention, often reducing the need for more invasive treatments later,” says Clark. Dental visits offer more than just a clean-up—they provide a chance for professional advice and tailored care, such as fluoride varnishes and sealants that can protect teeth from decay. Without these visits, children are at risk of developing more severe dental issues that could require expensive and painful treatments later on.

For some families, the cost of these visits can be a barrier. However, dental financing companies have emerged to help alleviate some of this financial burden. These companies offer payment plans or financing options for families who may not have access to traditional dental insurance, helping them ensure that their children get the dental care they need without worrying about the high upfront costs.

What Needs to Change

The statistics are clear, but the solution is more complicated than simply telling kids to brush more. Improving oral health in children requires a combination of better habits at home, more consistent dental visits, and a cultural shift in how we approach oral hygiene education.

Parents need to carve out time for regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing in their daily routines. Schools can play a role too, by incorporating oral health education into their curricula.

“Teaching kids the importance of a comprehensive oral hygiene routine sets the foundation for lifelong oral health,” Clark concludes. In other words, it’s about giving children the tools they need for a lifetime of healthy habits and confident, happy smiles.