While a healthy diet and exercise are cornerstones for weight loss, they aren’t always enough. Whether you’re struggling to lose weight or have stubborn body fat that just won’t go away, a thermogenic fat burner can help.

Fat burners help you reach your weight loss goals by boosting your metabolic rate and allowing your body to burn more calories per day, even while you’re resting. Some fat burners also include energy-boosting ingredients to help you power through your day and appetite suppressants to keep your cravings in check.

But with so many fat burner supplements to choose from, with each product claiming to be the best, finding a fat burner that works is no easy task. Although some fat burner pills provide amazing weight loss results, many of them don’t work nearly as well as advertised.

We’ve reviewed the best fat burners on the market to determine which products live up to the hype and which supplements are a waste of money. We evaluated each fat burner based on its ingredients, advertised benefits, customer reviews, safety, and price.

If you’re ready to burn belly fat and look better than you’ve had in years, here are the best fat burners of 2021.

Top 5 Best Fat Burner Supplements of 2021

#1 LeanBean: Best Fat Burner for Women

LeanBean is the best fat burner for women. Its cutting-edge formula features female-friendly ingredients instead of the harsh stimulants found in male fat-burning supplements. The blend makes it perfect for shaving off those last few pounds of unwanted fat.

Leanbean delivers dramatic weight loss with one convenient pill. First, the supplement activates thermogenesis so that the body generates more heat. The metabolism-boosting process forces the body to burn more fat for energy.

The pill can also help you lose weight, thanks to appetite-suppressing ingredients and natural energy boosters. Leanbean contains three grams of glucomannan, providing long-lasting satiation throughout the day. It also has caffeine, so you can take your workouts to the next level and burn more fat.

Leanbean includes the following ingredients:

Konjac root (glucomannan)

Choline

Chromium picolinate

Vitamin B6 and B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia cambogia

Acai berry

Piperine

Use Leanbean three times a day for optimal results. Take two pills in the morning, at noon, and in the evening, with a glass of water each time. If you do not see an improvement in body weight during the first 90 days, return your purchase for your money back.

Leanbean is among the most trusted fat burner supplements among women who want to achieve a perfect beach body. The revolutionary supplement helps women without the risks of bogus ingredients or dangerous stimulants. It’s why professional athletes like Bree Kleintop use and endorse Leanbean.

Best Thermogenic Fat Burner Supplement For Women

Boost Your Metabolism and Burn Calories, Even While You Rest

Reduces Hunger Cravings

Boost Energy Levels and Reduce Fatigue

100% Natural Weight Loss Ingredients

#2 Instant Knockout: Top Rated Thermogenic Fat Burner for Men

Instant Knockout is the best thermogenic fat burner for men. Want to get rid of a flabby gut and man boobs? Instant Knockout has the solution. The fat burner contains ten all-natural ingredients that transform men into the best version of themselves.

The potent formula has an array of stimulants that burn stomach fat by suppressing appetite and boosting metabolism. Instant Knockout has more than enough strength to keep you from succumbing to sugar cravings or empty calories. The regulated blood sugar levels and appropriate caloric intake you’ll achieve make it easier to lose weight as well.

Ingredients in the Instant Knockout fat burner include:

Vitamin B6 and B12

Zinc

GTF chromium

Green tea extract

Green coffee

Cayenne powder

Konjac fiber (glucomannan)

Caffeine

Black pepper extract

Each ingredient has a unique benefit. You can take green tea extract for superior metabolism and fat burning. Research suggests that it can increase fat burning by 15%. Meanwhile, glucomannan curbs cravings, while vitamin B6 synthesizes energy for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Instant Knockout works best with four pills per day. Take them at even intervals starting in the morning and finishing in the evening. Many people see results in the first few weeks.

Regular and professional athletes alike swear by Instant Knockout. That includes legendary MMA coach Greg Jackson and middleweight champion Diego Sanchez. While many fat burners have endorsements, few have the cachet of Instant Knockout.

This fat burner helps you achieve a firm and fit body without a strict diet. Instant Knockout contains the nutritional supplements you need to crush workouts and retain muscle. See results in the mirror or get your money back.

All Natural Thermogenic Ingredients With No Side Effects

Endorsed By Pro Athletes and MMA Fighters

Speeds Up Metabolism and Boosts Fat Oxidation

Reduces Cravings and Hunger

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

#3 PhenQ: Most Effective Belly Fat Burner

PhenQ is the best belly fat burner on the market. People of all ages want help achieving a better body. More than 190,000 individuals have made that dream a reality thanks to PhenQ. The weight loss supplement contains a state-of-the-art formula so that anyone can get a sleeker, sexier body in no time.

PhenQ can help you lose weight thanks to its multi-pronged approach. It can burn fat under the skin and around the organs while suppressing appetite and cravings. The fat burner even works as a mood and energy enhancer.

The secret ingredient is a-Lacys Reset, a trademarked formula that accelerates thermogenesis in the body. The substance kickstarts the metabolism so that users burn more calories and fat. You also don’t have to worry about overstimulation or unwanted side effects.

Ingredients in PhenQ include:

Capsimax powder

Calcium carbonate

Caffeine anhydrous

Chromium picolinate

Carnitine fumarate

Nopal

People consider PhenQ one of the best fat burner supplements because clinical research backs up a-Lacys Reset’s efficacy. Participants took two pills a day, one in the morning and one in the evening, for five months. The average person lost 7.24% of their body fat, 3.44% of their body weight, and gained 3.80% muscle mass.

Wolfson Berg Limited, the company behind PhenQ, believes in its product and results. That’s why it offers a satisfaction guarantee and free shipping. You can secure a discounted price if you buy more than one bottle at a time.

PhenQ caters to women over 40 in search of an effective weight-loss pill. The comprehensive formula helps you burn fat through its appetite-suppressing and energy-boosting formula. It also doesn’t contain caffeine, so there’s no risk of jitters, restlessness, or elevated heart rate.

3-in-1 Weight Loss Supplement That Gets Results

Blocks Fat Production To Prevent Weight Gain

Improves Mood and Energy Levels

Huge Discounts on Bulk Orders

#4 Trimtone: Best Supplement For Appetite Suppression

TrimTone is the best fat burning pills for appetite suppression. Moderate caloric intake goes hand-in-hand with effective fat loss. After the body uses all of the available glucose and glycogen for energy, it breaks down excess fat. The key is not eating too many calories. TrimTone works by suppressing appetite, so you don’t negate thermogenesis.

TrimTone has an all-natural formula designed to target stubborn body fat. It works around-the-clock so that men and women can continuously work toward a fitter physique. A single supplement a day contains all the necessary components to look and feel healthy.

TrimTone relies on all-natural ingredients to deliver effective and reliable weight loss. It contains an array of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. The stimulating formula keeps cravings under control while providing the energy you need for daily physical activity.

The complete ingredients list includes:

Caffeine

Green coffee

Green tea extract

Grains of paradise

Konjac fiber (glucomannan)

TrimTone’s real star isn’t caffeine, though–it’s glucomannan. The dietary fiber expands in the stomach, making you feel full when you’re not. Studies show that people who take glucomannan may lose 5.5 pounds in two months.

Few fat burners are as effective and straightforward as TrimTone. The popular weight loss pill also comes with a money-back guarantee and free delivery. Customers can support domestic business, too, because Swiss Research Labs makes every bottle of TrimTone in the United States.

The fat burner works well if you want to eat fewer calories. Its proven ingredients allow you to feel full for longer, so there’s no temptation to overeat. TrimTone also has caffeine so that you won’t feel sluggish or tired during your diet.

Best For Suppressing Hunger and Cravings

Designed Specifically For The Female Body

100% Natural and Effective

Guaranteed Results or Your Money Back

#5 PrimeShred: Natural Fat Burning Pills For Men

PrimeShred is the best fat burner supplement for men that want to build muscle. Slimming down shouldn’t mean sacrificing muscle mass. The right fat burner can provide the body with ingredients to burn belly fat while making gains in the weight room. One of the hottest up-and-coming fat burners delivers precisely that: Prime Shred.

Prime Shred has a suite of organic ingredients for health-conscious and fitness-focused individuals. The potent formula activities thermogenesis to get rid of pesky fat while supercharging metabolism and energy levels. It’s also vegan and vegetarian friendly.

PrimeShred contains dimethylethanolamine, which improves concentration levels and mind-muscle functionality at the gym. Other notable ingredients, like L-tyrosine and Bioperine, play central roles during high-intensity workouts. The substances work together so that you get the most out of your diet and exercise regimen.

Here is the full ingredient list for PrimeShred:

L-theanine

Green tea extract

Green coffee

Rhodiola rosea root

Caffeine anhydrous

Cayenne powder

Vitamin B complex

Take two of the fat burning pills a day, one before breakfast and the other before dinner. Evenly spaced intake ensures 24/7 fat loss. That way, you can burn fat even when you sleep.

Prime Shred comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee and free worldwide shipping. It works for anyone looking to get more out of their exercise routine. Not only does Prime Shred aid in fat loss, but it delivers noticeable muscularity within weeks.

Designed Specifically For Men That Want To Get Shredded

Increases Thermogenesis To Burn More Calories During The Day

Supports A Higher Metabolism For A Leaner-Looking Body

Vegetarian and Vegan-Friendly

How Do Fat Burners Work To Help You Lose Weight?

We all know fat burners can help us lose weight. A single daily supplement has the potential to eliminate fat deposits with minimal negative effects. But how do fat burners work?

The short answer is that it depends. No two fat burners are the same. Many of the products on our list use more than one technique to help people shed unwanted weight. Arguably the most popular approach is thermogenesis.

Thermogenesis involves breaking down nutrients as a way to dissipate heat. Two benefits of thermogenic supplements include increased metabolism and burning fat. The body goes into overdrive to get rid of heat, which helps eliminate excess fat cells.

Popular thermogenic fat burners contain caffeine, capsaicin, or plant extracts. These ingredients can have small but meaningful impacts on your health and physique. Taking a thermogenic supplement may even help your energy levels.

Most people take a fat burning supplement without experiencing side effects. Others may have headaches, nausea, constipation, and restlessness. These effects often last for a few hours or days before disappearing. Make sure to talk with a doctor before taking fat burners.

Thermogenic ingredients offer the most substantial benefits, but they can only shine because of help from our ingredients. For instance, many products have glucomannan to amplify satiation. A supplement like Leanbean has three grams of glucomannan per serving, which helps keep hunger at bay.

Some pills contain stimulants so that you have enough energy to push through rigorous workouts. The jolt of energy helps accelerate metabolism and burn more calories. Other fat burners improve focus and mind-muscle connections.

Most fat burners deliver a wide range of functions that make it easier to shed weight. While they may help you achieve a firmer body, it’s not because the supplement itself burns fat directly. The ingredients activate a series of reactions in the body that lower the barriers to losing weight.

The point is that fat burners can help with weight loss, but they can’t do it alone. Even if you use the best products, you need to exercise daily and maintain a strict diet to maximize the benefits. The supplement can help you get fit, but no fat burners can fix a broken diet.

Health Benefits of Taking Natural Fat Burners

Increased Energy

You’ll need a strict diet and regular exercise if you want meaningful weight loss. Many fat burners contain stimulants, giving you the energy to run, bike, swim, or weight-lift. Some of the most popular energy boosters include green tea extract, green coffee beans, ginseng, and taurine.

Customers with caffeine sensitivities might balk at the idea of stimulant-heavy weight loss pills. Fortunately, you can get stim-free fat burners that can help your weight loss program. Natural fat burners use thermogenic ingredients such as green tea and caffeine to promote fat oxidation and increase energy levels without leaving you nervous, anxious, or jittery.

Weight Loss

The reason most people take thermogenic supplements is for fast weight loss results. The powerful supplements target stubborn pockets of fat that don’t go away with diet or exercise alone. Some fat burners, like TrimTone, claim that you can burn 5.5 pounds of body fat with its product in two months while also preventing weight gain.

Results vary from person to person. If you weigh 300 pounds, it’s much easier to cut weight than if you weigh 200 pounds. Many doctors say that healthy weight loss involves losing one to four pounds each week.

Improved Focus

Hard work, persistence, and focus are prerequisites when it comes to losing weight. Many fat burners include focus-enhancing ingredients, so you have the helping hand you need to crush workouts and avoid overeating. These discrete but meaningful additions can make all the difference when it comes to weight-loss results.

Suppressed Appetite

You can work out and take weight loss pills every day, but you won’t see results without a proper diet. Supplements that suppress your appetite reduce the desire for sugary snacks and other cravings so that you can keep your nutrition in check. Substances like glucomannan take up space in the stomach, tricking the brain into thinking it’s full.

Boosted Metabolism

Fat burners increase your metabolism, forcing your body to use more calories for fuel. Once your body runs out of its primary source of energy, it targets fat stores. Raising your metabolic rate is one of the most effective ways to lose weight.

Natural Fat Burner Ingredients Found in Weight Loss Pills

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is one of the most commonly used weight loss supplements. The substance can help with burning fat and reducing cravings. Green tea extract stimulates fat-burning hormones in the body, making it easier to break down fat cells before transitioning them into the bloodstream.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract can work miracles when it comes to weight loss. The ingredient contains chlorogenic acids that prevent oxidations, lower blood pressure, and increases the body’s ability to burn stomach fat. It also contains caffeine that activates thermogenesis to enable your body to break down nutrients, like fat, rapidly.

L-Carnitine

The amino acid L-carnitine has become a popular addition in sports drinks, thanks to its weight loss benefits. L-carnitine moves fatty acids into the mitochondria so that cells can burn them for energy. Popular sources of this amino acid include chicken, milk, beans, and fish.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are the ingredient that makes red raspberries smell like red raspberries, though you can also find them in other fruits and berries. The substance may increase metabolism because of its structural similarities with synephrine and capsaicin. Researchers believe raspberry ketones can also regulate a person’s blood sugar levels.

Black Pepper Extract

Recent studies have shown that black pepper extract may help people lose weight. The substance contains piperine, which prevents fat cells from differentiating. This process prevents fat from taking on new forms and causing obesity-related diseases.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia cambogia is a popular fat burner derived from the Malabar tamarind. The ingredient can regulate blood glucose levels and cholesterol levels. It even contains hydroxycitric acid, which increases serotonin in the brain and reduces cravings. Studies from the Journal of Obesity and other scientific research journals have determined that participants who used garcinia cambogia lose an average of two more pounds than ordinary people.

Caffeine

A daily cup of tea might be all your need to take your fat-burning potential to the next level. Research suggests that caffeine correlates with substantial weight loss and a lower risk for type II diabetes. While it may improve your metabolism slightly, the ingredient excels at suppressing appetite and improving energy levels.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

Cayenne pepper seeds work in tandem with thermogenesis. The ingredient can raise your internal body temperature, causing it to burn more fat. A 2010 study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition determined that a daily dose of cayenne pepper seeds may help a person burn up to 50 extra calories a day.

Chlorogenic Acid

Chlorogenic acid is a thermogenic compound found primarily in teas and coffees. Not only does the substance help prevent weight gain, but it plays a crucial role in anti-aging. Studies show that roasting your coffee beans will lower the concentration of chlorogenic acid.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a form of fatty acid found in cows, goats, and dairy products. Researchers do not know a lot about the substance but believe it affects fat usage. A study found that mice with a CLA-laced diet lost 70% more body fat than their peers.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Fat Burner Pills

Clinically Dosed Ingredients

All fat burner supplements are not equal. A generic drug doesn’t have the same potential or power as a prescription one. Look for clinically dosed ingredients on the label to ensure you get the help you need to achieve your perfect body. Many manufacturers skimp on the ingredients and leave customers with unwanted fillers and additives.

Stimulant or Non-Stimulant?

Most fat burning supplements work, in part, because of the stimulants. While the substances can help boost metabolism, curbing cravings, and accelerating thermogenesis, they may have unwanted side effects for stimulant-sensitive users. Consider a stimulant-free fat burner if you’ve ever found yourself jittery or nauseated after drinking coffee or green tea.

Price

The best belly fat burners should deliver the results you want without breaking the bank. Many leading supplements cost $30 to $60 each month, though the final price will vary based on the brand and quality. If you want to save money, consider making a bulk purchase and taking advantage of multi-buy discounts.

Number of Servings in a Bottle

Fat-burning supplements come in all shapes and sizes. You can expect a month’s supply to have somewhere between 30 and 120 pills. The number of servings depends entirely on the dosage.

Fewer pills don’t always mean superior results. Some fat burners include junk ingredients, but the company still recommends that people take two or three tablets a day. Make sure to read the labels to understand what’s in the supplement and the potential side effects.

Money-Back Guarantee

The last thing you want is to purchase a bogus fat-burning supplement and have no way of returning it. Give yourself peace of mind by shopping at vendors with money-back guarantees. The promise allows you to try the product without taking a compromising financial risk.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with a Fat Burner?

There are no hard-and-fast numbers when it comes to maximum weight loss. Heavier people will lose more weight than slim individuals. Your personal experience will vary based on several factors, like:

Your genetics

Your age

Your sex

Your race or ethnicity

Your sleep habits

Your diet

Your metabolism

Your exercise routine

Your current medications

It’s important to set reasonable goals for yourself. Don’t expect fat to melt off and find yourself 15 pounds lighter in a week. A healthier and more likely scenario involves losing up to four pounds a week, usually less. One or two pounds a week is a reasonable goal.

Rapid weight loss might be a sign of severe health complications. Your body may start burning muscle in addition to fat if you don’t maintain a proper diet. You’re better off achieving your weight-loss goals on a week-to-week basis instead of a day-to-day one.

Do Fat Burners Have Any Side Effects?

Each fat burner on our list comes with all-natural ingredients. They provide the freshest and most reliable way to supplement your diet. Read all the labels you want. You won’t find any lactose, soy, or artificial ingredients.

While all-natural ingredients often have fewer adverse effects than their synthetic counterparts, they’re not without risks. Every drug or natural substance has some degree of risk. Get medical advice from your doctor to avoid an allergic reaction or complications if taking them with your current medication.

Most fat burners contain one or more stimulants to boost metabolism. If you have caffeine-sensitivity, you should carefully choose your fat burner pills to avoid those stimulant effects. Look for stimulant-free options that do not contain caffeine, ginseng, or taurine.

Who Should Use Fat Loss Pills?

Diet pills provide help when achieving weight loss goals. Fat burners work best for anyone struggling to achieve those goals through diet and exercise alone. The ingredients deliver the heightened physical and mental state necessary to get through tough workouts and avoid overeating.

Fat burners aren’t a magic bullet, though. You need to take a holistic approach to weight loss, including getting enough sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Neglecting one or more of these components is like building a stool with only two legs. It won’t have the support necessary to stand on its own.

Final Thoughts – Are Thermogenic Fat Burners Right for You?

We all want to look and feel our best. Achieving that perfect body, though, takes more than diet and exercise. Get the helping hand you need with a powerful thermogenic fat burner. We hope our reviews of the best supplements, their ingredients, and their effects may aid you in making a wise decision.

The right weight-loss pill can transform your body from flabby to fab within months. The supplement not only eliminates unwanted fat deposits but can improve your energy levels, health, and appetite control. Give yourself the gift of a better body with help from a fat burner.