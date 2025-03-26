Facebook

Credit: Unsplash/Rachel Loughman

Nutritious food is always important, whether for an infant or a senior, but it’s especially critical for newborn babies. The global baby food market is rapidly growing, with the United States being the second biggest market.

The global baby food market is projected to grow from 71 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 to about 100 billion U.S. dollars by 2029. In the United States, this market is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A new study found that 60% of the baby foods in the United States don’t meet the nutritional guidelines set by the World Health Organization. This is eye-opening and concerning, considering proper nutrition is crucial for a child’s health, development, and overall well-being.

Findings from this new study and similar research show that the baby food market is filled with nutritional shortcomings. Professionals who have pursued an accelerated BSN online, family nurse practitioner degrees, or related qualifications can help empower parents to learn more about food labels, the importance of nutrition, and dietary requirements.

Studies on baby food products

‘An Evaluation of the Nutritional and Promotional Profile of Commercial Foods for Infants and Toddlers in the United States’ is the most recent of many studies published on the state of the baby food market on health in the country.

The study appeared in the journal Nutrients on August 21. They also stated that parents should be more aware that although packaged baby food is convenient, it isn’t always what is best and should be eaten in moderation.

For this study, the researchers looked at data for more than 600 infant and toddler food products sold in the United States in the top 10 grocery store chains. Out of these products, 70% didn’t meet the protein requirements set by WHO, and 25% didn’t meet calorie recommendations.

The grocery stores visited as part of this research include Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, and Target. Among the facts collected for food include the manufacturer’s name, brand name, product description, ingredients, and nutrition information.

Key findings

Along with the majority of products analyzed not meeting protein requirements, the researchers also found a shocking discovery when it came to sugar content. They found that 44% of the products exceeded sugar requirements and 74% contained added sugar or sweeteners.

Experts recommend that infants and children aged from 12 to 24 months should eat little to no added sugar. Unnatural sugars and artificial sweeteners increase the risk for conditions like childhood obesity, cardiovascular disease, and tooth decay later in life.

Research also shows that the first 24 months of a child’s life are crucial when it comes to shaping long-term food preferences. While humans are hard-wired to crave sugars, kids can learn to accept bitter foods high in nutrients, like vegetables, if they have them repeatedly during early childhood.

In addition to various products failing to meet protein and calorie recommendations according to the WHO guidelines, the researchers also found:

1 in 5 of the baby food products had more than the advised sodium limit

60% of the baby and toddler foods were not labeled with age recommendations, which should be listed in months and years

Only 56% of the baby food products in the study were in line with WHO’s advice regarding sugar

The study also found that many baby food products in the United States would feature health claims on packaging, like being ‘organic’ or containing ‘no preservatives, which the WHO does not allow. Not only is there a shortfall in nutritious baby food, but there is also a lack of regulations.

Current regulations & laws

In the U.S., the regulation of baby food and packaging, like labels, falls primarily under the U.S. FDA. A few other organizations, like the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), also play a role.

While the FDA has requirements for infant formula, including the ingredients, nutrition, and packaging, regulation for other forms of baby food is lacking. There are currently no FDA regulations or guidance documents for food and drink outside of infant formula.

This lack of regulation and guidance from the FDA has led to quality control issues, baby food products not meeting nutritional guidelines, and misleading labels. Most recently, heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury have been found tainting baby food.

A 2019 study reported heavy metal contamination in 95% of the baby food they tested for their research. Two years later, in 2021, a U.S. Congressional subcommittee issued a report noting high levels of exposure in baby food products.

The Food and Drug Administration has since launched a Closer to Zero project, aiming to reduce contaminants in food for babies and children, however, there is a long way to go. They need to crack down harder and enforce regulations.

Credit: Unslash/ Carrie Allen.

The link between nutrition & development

Proper nutrition is critical to the development of an infant, and a child’s continued health. Especially in a child’s first three years, proper nutrition leads to lowering morbidity and mortality rates.

Many health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the American Medical Association (AMA), recommend exclusively breastfeeding for the first 6 months, and longer if possible.

After the initial six months, breastfeeding alone isn’t enough to provide the vital nutrients for a baby’s growth. Solid foods and other sources are required in addition to breastmilk to keep up with their growing needs, otherwise it can have profound impacts on their child’s development.

Proper nutrition through breastfeeding and additional baby food is essential for physical and cognitive growth. Nutrition and development are linked in several ways, including:

Nutrient deficiencies, like iron, proteins, and vitamins, can lead to stunted growth, learning difficulties, and developmental delays.



Various studies also link poor diet and nutritional intake with academic performance and psychosocial function. Data shows children who have diets with sufficient calories and micronutrients perform better.



Nutrition plays a major role in supporting and maintaining a functional immune system. Malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies can result in immunodeficiencies.



Good nutrition and healthy diets are important even before the baby is born. Nutrition is important for maternal health during pregnancy and is linked to better pregnancy outcomes and mental health.