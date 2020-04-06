Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Thailand
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Thailand
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS COVID-19?
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.
It is zoonotic, meaning that it was transmitted from animal to human. It is now sure that the disease can be transmitted from human to human.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS?
The virus does not spread on its own. People who have the virus are the ones who spread it. Therefore, the following measures can help you protect yourself (and others) from the virus:
- Wash your hands very often;
- Cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;
- Use single-use tissues, and then throw them away;
- Do not shake hands or greet people with kisses on the cheek;
- Avoid gatherings, reduce travel and contacts.
Coronavirus in Thailand News:
