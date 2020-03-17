Coronavirus in Germany public health information
The SARS-CoV-2 virus that first appeared in January in Wuhan, China, has spread to Germany, along with over 150 other countries. The virus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, which causes flu-like symptoms such as dry cough, fever, runny nose and fatigue. There have also been reports of difficulties breathing, an itchy throat, headaches, joint pains, nausea, diarrhea, and shivering.
The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person through infected respiratory droplets, such as saliva or mucus. Transmission can take place indirectly through contact between hands and the mucous membranes of the mouth, the nose or the conjunctiva of the eyes.
Individuals in Germany who have had personal contact with someone confirmed as carrying SARS-CoV-2 should immediately, and irrespective of symptoms, contact their competent health office in Germany, get in touch with the doctor or call 116117 – and stay at home.
People who have spent time in a risk area as identified by the Robert Koch Institute, or in regions where COVID-19 cases have occurred, should avoid unnecessary contact with others and stay at home, if possible. Should you develop symptoms within 14 days, you should visit a doctor after calling in advance to announce your visit.
Coronavirus daily updates and news from Germany
March 17, 2020
- Germany’s BioNTech is to use its drug development platform alongside Pfizer to find a vaccine for COVID-19.
- German investor morale slumps to levels last seen in the 2008 financial crisis.
- Germany’s Big Brother contestants will be told about coronavirus live on TV tonight after being in the dark over the global pandemic.
- In Berlin, sex workers face ruin amid virus fears.
- The impact of the coronavirus on Europe’s largest economy could help Germany to still achieve its 2020 climate targets, environment minister Svenja Schulze said.
Coronavirus precautions
- Wash your hands.
You’ve heard this a million times, and there’s a reason for it: it works. Soap and water is your best option, but sanitizer also works if applied correctly. Wash hands thoroughly for 20+ seconds.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Disinfect commonly touched objects — especially your phone, but also things like doorknobs.
Clean your room and bathroom. This is is good hygienic practice in general, but a preliminary study suggests that disinfecting your room is effective at removing the virus. Here is a list of EPA-approved disinfectants.
- Cough and sneeze in your elbow or in a tissue that you immediately dispose of safely.
- If you can work from home, do that.
- Practice (temporary) social distancing.
Avoid large gatherings, try to stay 1+ meter (3+ feet) away from people.
- Plan ahead, but be considerate.
Consider some preparations in anticipation of social distancing or supply chain shortages, but don’t take more than you need and be considerate of others in your community. Your best chance of not getting sick is if your local community doesn’t get sick.
- Be aware, prepared, but don’t panic.