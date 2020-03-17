ADVERTISEMENT

Coronavirus in Germany public health information

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that first appeared in January in Wuhan, China, has spread to Germany, along with over 150 other countries. The virus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, which causes flu-like symptoms such as dry cough, fever, runny nose and fatigue. There have also been reports of difficulties breathing, an itchy throat, headaches, joint pains, nausea, diarrhea, and shivering.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person through infected respiratory droplets, such as saliva or mucus. Transmission can take place indirectly through contact between hands and the mucous membranes of the mouth, the nose or the conjunctiva of the eyes.

Individuals in Germany who have had personal contact with someone confirmed as carrying SARS-CoV-2 should immediately, and irrespective of symptoms, contact their competent health office in Germany, get in touch with the doctor or call 116117 – and stay at home.

People who have spent time in a risk area as identified by the Robert Koch Institute, or in regions where COVID-19 cases have occurred, should avoid unnecessary contact with others and stay at home, if possible. Should you develop symptoms within 14 days, you should visit a doctor after calling in advance to announce your visit.

March 17, 2020