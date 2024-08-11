Facebook

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues are among the most prevalent conditions in the world. Now, a new study has shown that the five precepts of Buddhism (not to kill, steal, engage in sexual misconduct, tell ill-intentioned lies, or use intoxicants) can boost our mental defenses against such conditions.

Globally, around 322 million people suffer from depression. Depression is influenced by numerous factors, including personality traits such as neuroticism. Neuroticism, one of the Big Five personality traits, is characterized by a predisposition to experience negative emotions like anger, anxiety, and depression. In other words, people who score high on Neuroticism are more predisposed to conditions such as depression.

Previous research has shown that Buddhist practices can improve overall well-being, not just in terms of mental health but also improve things like gut health. However, the effects of following Buddhist teachings on at-risk people have been less studied.

The Five Precepts of Buddhism, which include refraining from killing, stealing, sexual misconduct, lying, and using intoxicants, are foundational practices for Buddhists. These precepts promote moral behavior and self-control, contributing to higher levels of equanimity and resilience. A Buddhist perspective should always try to follow these five precepts.

Nahathai Wongpakaran of Chiang Mai University, Thailand, and colleagues aimed to determine if observing the Five Precepts could buffer the effects of neuroticism and perceived stress on depression. They utilized a cross-sectional survey design, collecting data from 644 participants in Thailand between 2019 and 2022. Participants completed questionnaires measuring neuroticism, perceived stress, depressive symptoms, and adherence to the Five Precepts.

The study revealed several significant findings:

Moderation Effect: Observing the Five Precepts moderated the relationship between perceived stress and depressive symptoms. Individuals who adhered more closely to the precepts experienced lower levels of depressive symptoms even when their perceived stress was high. Direct and Indirect Effects: Neuroticism had both direct and indirect effects on depression through perceived stress. However, the impact of perceived stress on depression was significantly reduced in individuals who observed the Five Precepts. Increased Variance Explanation: Including the Five Precepts in the model increased the percentage of variance explained in depressive symptoms from 32.6% to 47.6%, highlighting the substantial role of these precepts in mental health.

Overall, the findings suggest that for people with neuroticism and those more prone to depression, the observance of the Five Precepts of Buddhism may be an effective mitigation strategy. This practice can be encouraged alongside mindfulness meditation and other therapeutic interventions. By fostering moral behavior and self-control, the Five Precepts can enhance individuals’ resilience and overall mental well-being.

However, there are significant limitations to this research. The sample was obtained using a convenience sampling method, primarily through online surveys. This approach can lead to sampling bias, as it may not be representative of the general population. The participants who chose to respond to the survey may have different characteristics from those who did not, which could affect the generalizability of the results. Furthermore, the study did not collect data on the participants’ broader religious involvement, which could influence their adherence to the Five Precepts and their mental health outcomes. Understanding the extent of participants’ engagement in religious practices and communities could provide additional insights into the observed relationships.

Ultimately, Buddhism seems increasingly linked to better mental health. By promoting moral behavior and self-control, Buddhist approaches can enhance individuals’ resilience and mental health. Further research is needed to explore this practice in diverse cultural contexts and to examine its long-term effects on mental health outcomes.

The study “Moderating role of observing the five precepts of Buddhism on neuroticism, perceived stress, and depressive symptoms” was published in PLOS ONE.

