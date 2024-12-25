Facebook

Credit: Illustration by Midjourney.

With the holiday season in full swing, everyone’s stockpiling their favorite seasonal snacks – and maybe even indulging a little more than they usually would throughout the rest of the year. However, a seasonal snack binge, especially on sugary treats, may leave many with uncomfortable tooth sensitivity. In a recent survey regarding dental care habits that was conducted using the Pollfish survey platform in the U.S., post-holiday tooth sensitivity was assessed. As it turns out, over 36% of the 1,000 respondents noticed some sensitivity or discomfort in their mouths after consuming sugary treats during the holidays. Additionally, 82% of respondents said they consume sugary treats at least once a week during the holiday season. This could explain why this is such a common issue. It can be hard to resist sweets, especially during the holidays when there are simply more of them everywhere.

This prevalent problem has got to have a reasonable solution. So, what is tooth sensitivity, and can it be prevented with better dental care habits? Let’s find out.

What is Tooth Sensitivity?

Sometimes, biting into a popsicle or a sugary dessert may give you some sharp, stinging sensation in your teeth. This sensation is called tooth sensitivity, and it can be triggered by foods that are too hot, cold, sweet, or acidic. Tooth sensitivity can occur when the inner layer of your tooth, called dentin, becomes raw and exposed. Dentin contains tiny tubules that lead to the nerves in the center of your tooth, which is referred to as the pulp. And enamel is the hard, outer layer of your teeth that protects the dentin from being exposed, consequently causing nerve pain in the tooth. The survey found that 40% report experiencing changes in their oral health after eating sweets.

Over time, enamel can wear down. Frequent consumption of acidic foods and drinks can erode enamel. Additionally, aggressive brushing, using a hard-bristled toothbrush, or brushing too often can wear away enamel. As gums recede due to age or other factors, the roots also become exposed. Since roots are not covered by enamel, they are more susceptible to sensitivity.

Tooth sensitivity can be related to the following factors:

receding gums

tooth decay

fractured or chipped teeth

gum disease

plaque buildup

bruxism (frequently grinding or clenching teeth)

Some people may also experience temporary sensitivity due to dental procedures, such as recent procedures like whitening, dental fillings, cavities being filled, or other oral health issues.

Generational preferences can also influence the types of holiday sweets hurting our teeth: 18% of Gen Z prefer candy canes, 19% of Gen X opt for caramel corn, and 20% of Millennials go for sugar cookies. But regardless of the type of treat, overindulging in too much sugar will eventually cause dental health issues.

Tooth sensitivity sounds scary, but it’s very preventable. Individuals can benefit from learning better brushing techniques at a young age and incorporating these techniques throughout their lives.

Symptoms of Tooth Sensitivity

If you’re not quite sure whether or not you’re experiencing tooth sensitivity, consider the following. You might feel some sharp, shooting pain or lingering discomfort after eating. Pain can also be triggered by factors such as:

Hot foods/drinks

Cold foods/drinks

Sweet foods/drinks

Acidic foods/drinks

Changes in temperature

Air exposure

Can Tooth Sensitivity Vary Between Age Groups?

Tooth sensitivity can be a problem at any age, but older individuals are more likely to experience it more acutely. This could be because they are more likely to have worn-out dental enamel, as the erosion of enamel is a natural consequence of age-related wear and tear.1 Years of hard brushing, eating acidic foods, and bruxism may make people in older age groups more susceptible to tooth sensitivity. Older individuals may also experience gum disease and receding gums as they age, increasing their odds of tooth sensitivity.

Why is Addressing Tooth Sensitivity Important?

As we mentioned, tooth sensitivity is usually a symptom of worn enamel. Sensitivity in and of itself can be painful or uncomfortable, but damaged enamel may make someone more prone to tooth decay, cavities, and other dental issues. In the worst-case scenarios, the underlying cause of tooth sensitivity may result in an unsavable tooth that needs to be removed. In these cases, a missing tooth lost to decay can be replaced with modern dental implants. But thankfully, it’s possible to take care of tooth sensitivity before it gets that far.

It’s best to prevent tooth loss with early diagnosis and timely care whenever possible. If you’re feeling any tooth sensitivity or pain, seeing a dentist right away can help mitigate the problem and prevent it from worsening. A dentist may recommend the following:

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush

Switching to a toothpaste designed for sensitive teeth

Fluoride treatments to increase enamel

Avoiding sugary or acidic foods and drinks

Mouth rinses

Dental bonding

Root canal treatment (in severe cases)

Using a straw

Sometimes, sensitivity may be related to certain teeth-whitening products that can break down enamel. In such cases, your dentist will typically recommend an alternative tooth whitening tool that is more accommodating for sensitive teeth. Regardless of the cause, it’s a good idea to talk to your dentist about sensitivity problems and get a tailored treatment plan to address them as soon as possible. Interestingly, the survey found that over 50% of people plan to go to the dentist right after the holiday season.

Why Does this Happen Over the Holidays?

Though the polls show that tooth sensitivity over the holidays is a semi-common occurrence, it’s normal to ask why that might be. After all, there are lots of other holidays that involve sweet treats, from summers of frozen drinks to fall pies and spring fruits.

Over-indulgences during the holidays aren’t just because of the many celebrations. In fact, 79% of respondents to this survey from the American Heart Association show that people overlook their own health needs and find themselves to be more stressed out during the holidays than any other time of year, leading to eating more to mitigate those feelings. To this effect, many may overeat because they’re stressed, they’re trying to distract themselves from financial troubles, or sweet treats are simply more available.

Whatever the reason, just know that the likelihood of tooth trouble around the holidays isn’t just a reaction – it could be a warning sign. Those who find themselves eating so many sweets that they experience physical pain may want to look at the reasons why they’re indulging to such an intense degree and cut back for the sake of their physical or mental health.

The Bottom Line

The holidays may be a time for sweet indulgences but remember that too much sugar can harm your dental health. And if you’re putting your health on the back burner as a way to manage stress and indulge more, you might need to make some lifestyle changes or visit your dentist to prioritize your health. Even if you love cookies and cakes, just know that the best holiday present you can give yourself is a healthy body and a healthy mouth. So, enjoy holiday treats in moderation, maintain good dental hygiene by regularly brushing and flossing, and visit your dentist if you find anything in your oral health sphere is amiss.

This survey was launched on November 12, 2024, using a third-party survey platform, Pollfish, and gathered 1,000 responses from a diverse group of participants in the U.S. between the ages of 18 to 54. Respondents were 46% male and 54% female. All respondents were located in the United States, offering insights into the American public’s sugar consumption habits and dental care awareness. The responses from the survey were post-stratified to ensure accuracy and representatives, adjusting for key demographic factors such as age, gender, and location, so the results more closely reflect the broader population’s behaviors and attitudes. This process helps to mitigate any sampling biases and enhances the reliability of the findings.

Disclaimer: Dental health professionals strongly advise against removing healthy teeth for the purpose of getting implants. Dental implants are not a substitute for the strength and longevity of natural teeth. Consult with your dentist if you have any questions about your dental health.

Source:

1 WebMD – https://www.webmd.com/oral-health/teeth-gums-age American Heart Association- https://newsroom.heart.org/news/new-survey-79-of-survey-respondents-overlook-their-health-needs-during-the-holidays-find-the-holidays-more-stressful-than-tax-season