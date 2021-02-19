Sometimes the male penis can be shorter than the average. Everyone wants to feel like a sexy macho, but sometimes, the length just isn’t there. But it’s not the end of the world. You can choose penis enlargement surgery, male enhancement supplements, erection creams, pumps, or penis stretchers. In most cases, penis traction is one of the best choices for men because, according to numerous clinical studies, it can really work.

Please consult with a doctor before undergoing any medical treatment. This is not medical advice.

A brief review of the top 5 penis stretching devices

Today, the market segment of penis extenders is remarkably diversified. Still, some brands have emerged as market leaders and seem to produce better results. Most are made in EU or the USA and are officially certified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Please visit the Youtube channel called GoForSize to watch detailed video reviews of the products below.

#1. Quick Extender Pro

Brief review:

ADVERTISEMENT

Success rate – 93%

– 93% Prices – $119- $349

– $119- $349 Money-back guarantee – 180 days

– 180 days Benefits: 4000 g tension; DSS comfort system(Double Strap Support);

4000 g tension; DSS comfort system(Double Strap Support); Shipping: FREE

FREE 80% Discount code: DEALDAY

DEALDAY Official purchase: quickextenderpro.com

The principle of action is based on the activation of mechanotransduction – the closure of the intercellular gap by new layers’ superstructure. This penis enlargement device is effective not only for increasing the penis length but also for penis straightening (see the Curvature & Peyronies package);

Features : It is distinguished by its fastening method when two silicone loops are located on the shaft of the penis under the head at a distance from each other. Thus, the Quick Extender Pro tension is evenly distributed, and the parameters of the tension are up to 4000g.

Packages : You can choose one of 4 available packages, which include:

Advantages : It is relatively easy to use with an expanded number of packages and a unique attachment system(DSS), which excludes numbness of the head and squeezing of the penis trunk, and also allows you to use the device while sleeping.

Results : Penis enlargement or penis straightening is guaranteed and is subject to basic recommendations and a training regimen, which should be less than 36% of the initial length.

How to use : The optimal training regimen after the adaptive period is at least 6 times a week for 3-4 hours with minimal breaks, while the full course is from 4 to 6 months.

Click here to order Quick Extender Pro

#2. Phallosan Forte

Brief review:

Success rate – 95%

– 95% Prices – $379- $499(Phallosan Forte + Phallosan Forte Plus)

– $379- $499(Phallosan Forte + Phallosan Forte Plus) Benefits: 3000 g of tension; Vacuum-adhesion technology; Medical materials used, additional rod-system(PLUS)

3000 g of tension; Vacuum-adhesion technology; Medical materials used, additional rod-system(PLUS) Manufactured in: Germany

Germany Official store: phallosan.com

Principle of operation: This is a penis stretcher with a vacuum attachment system. It creates an extensional tension by stretching the penis over the entire surface – from the tip to the base.

Features: Attaches with a special vacuum chamber(called BELL), membranes, and adhesive gel directly behind the penis glans.

Packages : Phallosan Forte Plus version contains a rod mount for the maximum combination of fastening density and extension tension in 4800g.

Advantages: The placement of the mount on the penis glans creates favorable conditions for penis straightening therapy due to the combination of an extender and an elastic belt.

Therefore, it creates multidirectional tension of significant force without risk to the health. The absence of metal components allows the device to be worn for up to 12 hours, thereby allowing it to be safe for use while sleeping. You can also download the Phallosan App to control your penis enhancement routine.

Results: The test’s maximum result was 4.9 cm, in percentage terms – from 37% to 42% for the full course.

How to use: The quality and texture of the materials provide favorable conditions for long-term routine. You should use Phallosan Forte 5-6 hours a day, which significantly reduces the adaptive period to 2 weeks and the total duration of the course to 4 months.

You can buy Phallosan Forte here

#3. Penimaster PRO

Brief review:

Success rate – 95%

– 95% Prices – $275-$342

– $275-$342 Benefits: 1150 g of tension; rod system + belt system included; clinically approved and recommended

1150 g of tension; rod system + belt system included; clinically approved and recommended Money-back guarantee : 1 month

: 1 month Manufactured by: MSP Concept(Germany)

Official order: penimaster.com

Principle of operation : This is a penis enlargement/straightening device with a vacuum attachment type, which is carried out using a Pulling Force Generator to hold penis glans.

Features : It is a multifunctional penis traction device that diversifies the course of penis traction therapy with the possibility of using it both as a penis extender with an extensional tension of up to 1200g, and as a hanger with the ability to suspend up to 7000g of weights.

Packages :

Advantages : The possibility of alternating types of loads and their directions and the texture of materials is a condition for comfortable use and the possibility of extending the course to achieve maximum effect.

Results : Average increase in length – from 37 to 39%, in girth – 18-22% for a course of 6 months.

How to use : The basic system allows you to use the penis enlargement device at any time of the day without wearing oversized clothing. Due to the vacuum fastening, the time for adaptation to the extender is reduced, and the course duration is 6-9 months.

Choose your Penimaster PRO package

#4. Male Edge

Brief review:

Success rate – 87%

– 87% Prices – $149.99-$199.99

– $149.99-$199.99 Benefits: FDA cleared medical penis stretcher device; lightweight; comfortable and safe to use

FDA cleared medical penis stretcher device; lightweight; comfortable and safe to use Official site: maleedge.com

Principle of operation : It creates extensional stress from the base over the entire surface of the barrel without affecting the penis glans.

Features : Male Edge is a Danish-made strap penis traction device, the main difference of the plastic elements of the device and the absence of contact of the genitals with metal parts.

Packages : There are three different packages:

Basic – $149.99 (2 rubber straps)

– $149.99 (2 rubber straps) Extra – $174.99 (3 rubber straps, 1 protection pad)

– $174.99 (3 rubber straps, 1 protection pad) Pro – $199.99 (5 rubber straps, 2 protection pads, 1 cohesive gauze)

Advantages : Absence of metal surfaces, lightness of design, features of elements that allow using the device during sleep, 2800 g of tension force with a small mass of the device itself.

Results : With a training regime of at least 6 hours a day, you can add up to 29% of the original penis length and 18-19% of the penis girth.

How to use : Since the attachment is carried out with a belt, it is necessary to go through an adaptive period of 3 to 4 weeks, then apply for 6-9 months daily for 6-9 hours.

Visit MaleEdge.com

#5. SizeGenetics

Brief review:

Success rate – 92%

– 92% Prices – $199.95-$299.95

– $199.95-$299.95 Benefits: 2800 g of tension; medical device type1; 16-way ultimate comfort system; original penis traction technology

2800 g of tension; medical device type1; 16-way ultimate comfort system; original penis traction technology Money-back guarantee : 120 days

: 120 days Official order: sizegenetics.com

Principle of action : SizeGenetics operates according to the basic principles of penis traction therapy – the completion of healthy cells in the places of rupture.

Features : It is a rod-strap device attached to the shaft of the penis with a silicone strap, with an extension force of up to 2800g.

Packages : there are 4 packages available, including a separate one for correcting curvature and treating Peyronie’s disease:

Advantages : Fastening can be performed both by the strap and by the silicone loop. The quality of the materials and design features provide quite comfortable conditions for use.

Results : The average indicators reach a 40% increase from the original penis size. It’s recommended to use SizeGenetics during 4-7 months to get maximum results.

How to use : An essential condition for all penis extenders of this type is to undergo an adaptation period. It is necessary to adjust the process of increasing the tension force gradually. This will take 2 to 4 weeks. Then it is required to use the penis extender at least 3-4 hours a day, 6 times a week.

Check SizeGenetics website



Penis extenders help increase penis size

Before deciding on a solution for a small penis size problem, you need to understand what exactly you want to prioritize. After all, all-natural penis enhancement products (supplements, penis extenders, erection creams) take time to show the desired male enhancement effect.

How to choose the right penis enlargement method?

In terms of the timing and the irreversibility of the result, in this case, drugs lose out. The reaction to their effect is too individual. Surgery is better by a small margin, but it’s also irreversible and a bit riskier.

The use of phalloplasty can solve the problem, but it is necessary to:

Temporarily refrain from sexual intercourse.

Become a patient of inpatient treatment in the clinic.

Pause their professional activities.

Be patient since the procedure involves pain from cuts and stitches and a long rehabilitation period with the use of orthopedic devices.

Therefore, even those who decide that phalloplasty is quick and permanent, it is worth thinking about how high the price is as well as the excessive trust that will be placed in the surgeon. After all, even while choosing surgery, you will need to use a penis extender.

The initial function of penis traction devices

The first penis extender was developed in 1996 as a rehabilitation device after penile surgery. Its primary purpose was to prevent compression of the genital by forming a keloid scar at the site of the incisions (a rough skin growth characterized by soreness).

Using an extender like Quick Extender Pro effectively solves this problem, on which more than one scientific research has been conducted.

The best treatment for penis dysmorphophobia

The active use of penis extenders started at the beginning of this century. One of the pioneer clinicians, Doctor of Medicine Paolo Gontero, began to use penis extenders as the first stage of penis dysmorphophobia therapy. If the patient had a problem with a small penis, the first appointment was to use a penis extender for 4-6 months.

In just a few years, the devices have shown remarkable results. More than 80% of patients managed to avoid penile enlargement surgery since the use of the device was enough for the desired result.

Effective penis straightening therapy

A real breakthrough in medicine was the use of penis extenders as an extensional technique for treating Peyronie’s disease, an ailment where protein formations cause the penis to bend. Stretching the penis using the Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s device in the opposite direction from the destructive tilt allows the penis to straighten and not lose its length.

Benefits of penis traction method

Get more science news like this... Join the ZME newsletter for amazing science news, features, and exclusive scoops. More than 40,000 subscribers can't be wrong. Daily Weekly I have read and agree to the terms & conditions. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Even though the penis extender is a medical device used in the clinic and the postoperative period, it can be purchased independently, bypassing examination and medical consultation.

Also, a device of this type has the following advantages:

You are undergoing traction therapy without interrupting your day-to-day life.

There is no need to give up sex.

It is maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of therapy.

There are no side effects from other organs.

Also, some products(Phallosan Forte and Penimaster PRO belt expander) of such devices can be used while sleeping without the risk of harming yourself.

How to use penis extenders to get permanent results?

The penis extender is currently a recognized separately existing technique in leading andrological clinics, called penis traction therapy.

Its principle is based on the fact that:

When traction is created at the cellular level, cell membranes are ruptured, and the cells of the tissues of the penis are destroyed in places of most significant stress.

The body’s response to such an effect is provided by regeneration(the restoration of damaged areas).

Due to active cell division, new layers of healthy cells are formed on both sides of the gap, closing the gap.

Daily stretching increases the number of tears and, as a result, the number of add-ons, which provide penis enlargement.

Since the extender not only stretches the tissues of the penis but promotes their breaks at the cellular level, the results obtained with mechanotransduction do not disappear after the course of therapy ends.

The devices are typically straightforward to use. Strap and loop, which can be combined into a general category – “rod penis extenders”(Quick Extender Pro, Male Edge, Penimaster Chrome, SizeGenetics) – act only on the barrel, as they are attached under the head of the penis. In this case, the growth of the penis will be localized in this area.

Vacuum models(Phallosan Forte, Penimaster PRO) are attached to the penis head using a vacuum chamber. They implement the ability to create tension across the entire surface, from tip to base. Therefore, the results will also include the lengthening of the head of the penis.



What penis enlargement or penis straightening results can realistically be achieved?

Determining the overall outcome of penis traction therapy is difficult. Therefore, even the device test results show a range of 29 to 42% of the original length.

It’s better to buy Quick Extender Pro to see fast and guaranteed penis growth without side effects or discomfort.

Such a significant difference depends not only on the model of the device used but also on:

Its original length.

The elasticity of tissues – the use of collagen and the use of massage oils significantly speed up the process.

The metabolic rate and blood circulation – the better the metabolism, the more active the regeneration (healing) processes in the tissues are.

The user’s health conditions – concomitant diseases, hypotension, diabetes, and impaired blood circulation can reduce the results.

The adherence to the training regimen – the combination of load and dosed breaks is much better than uncontrolled long-term wearing at the minimum tension position.

Sexual activity – frictions during intercourse act as a healing massage that accelerates blood circulation and regeneration processes.

The use of aids – special massage techniques, supplements to improve an erection, and increase the length of the penis, creams, and oils positively affect the results’ dynamics.



How to choose the right device?

Since there are a lot of penis stretchers on the market, the choice can cause some difficulties because advertising and official sites are able to profitably demonstrate the advantages of a product.

It is definitely not worth paying attention to a penis stretcher that is cheap enough but has no certification or customer reviews and is made by a dubious manufacturer.

The penis extender is in contact with the thin and sensitive skin of the genitals, which is characterized by the close arrangement of the vessels. Therefore, it is necessary that all structural elements are made of hypoallergenic materials designed for prolonged contact with human skin.

The best penis stretcher today is Quick Extender Pro, because it provides a great traction level(up to 4000 grams) and takes care of comfort.

You can order it Quick Extender Pro at the official site

5 things to consider before choosing a penis traction device

#1. Customer Reviews

Ignore rave reviews if they do not have photo evidence attached and serious evidence. The more detailed illustrated reviews are, the more likely a high-quality penis extender is. Responsible manufacturers encourage the placement of such material, so they can be easily found on the official website of the device or on microblogs, forums.

#2. Rationale and test results

It is optimal if the manufacturer cooperates with a renowned andrologist. This is a guarantee that the penis enlargement device has not only been tested in a clinic but is also used in medical practice on an ongoing basis.

Some examples include MD Paolo Gontero or MD Jorn Ege Siana (specialists in general and plastic surgery) or MD Lawrence A. Levin, a professor in the Department of Urology at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). They are the authors of numerous studies proving the effectiveness of traction therapy for penis enlargement and correction of its curvature.

#3. Quality

All structural elements of penis stretchers must be made of materials with bioavailability and hypoallergenicity at the facilities of manufacturers of medical devices and medical devices.

#4. Proven performance

It is of great importance that the results of testing the penis stretching device are available for review. This will help you decide on a training regimen or choose a model with a different mount.

#5 Warranty

The longer the warranty and the possibility of a return, the more competent the manufacturer and the higher its quality.

Quick Extender Pro is the most reputable and well-trusted penis enlargement device that can be bought online for the lowest price possible. It provides a 180-day money-back guaranty.



6) Frequently asked questions: side effects, how long to wear, can you sleep with them?

FAQ

What side effects can penis stretching devices cause?

The penis traction is a non-invasive technique. It comes into contact with the bloodstream and vessels and does not affect the functioning of systemic organs. Therefore, its use completely eliminates a destructive side reaction.

How long does it take to wear an extender to achieve results?

On average, 4-5 hours per bitch is sufficient(if you use Quick Extender Pro), but the pulling force and length must be observed. It is essential to measure the penis and expose the length of the bar 1 cm more than the size of the penis in a flaccid state.

Can I use the penis traction device while sleeping?

Not all penis extenders are suitable for this. The strap and loopback rod models can slide off and cause discomfort. In this category, vacuum models(Phallosan Forte or Penimaster PRO belt expander system) cause the least pain to remain the best option.

Do I need to combine the penis stretching with other methods?

This is an optional condition. The penis stretcher, when used correctly, is quite useful as an independent tool. But dietary supplements that increase blood circulation in the genitals, including against erectile dysfunction or special creams for penis enlargement, as well as massage techniques, provide positive dynamics for the results.

What is the minimum penis size for an extender?

Almost all models of penis extenders are designed for initial indicators of at least 4 cm.



Additional penis stretching routine

When using a penis extender, it is essential to ensure accelerated blood circulation and tissue elasticity. This task is handled by a special massage technique known as Jelqing. A description of these exercises is usually included in the package.

It is important to perform it before using the penis traction device and after alternately. The method is simple enough:

Apply massage oil to the penis and distribute it over the surface to achieve a partial (no more than 70%) erection. If more, then the movements will cause pain.

Squeeze the thumb and forefinger so that the penis fits into the grip and lift the grip from the base to the head for 2-3 seconds, squeezing it slightly to create pressure, reaching the glans and then release.

Repeat at least 100 times. This will take about 5 minutes.

The effectiveness of the penis stretching exercises depends on the strength of the grip and its accuracy. By moving blood along the cavernous bodies, it is possible to achieve tissue stretching, which is then secured by the action of a penis extender.

What do you need to pay attention to before you buy a penis extender?

In order not to be disappointed when buying the penis enlargement device, you need to consider the following factors:

Package set – the more accessories and consumables there are in the kit, the easier the course of therapy since there will be no need to be distracted by searching for a worn-out lining or loop. You also need to pay attention to the accessories of the package. For the treatment of penis curvature, the package should be assembled specifically for this, like Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s

– the more accessories and consumables there are in the kit, the easier the course of therapy since there will be no need to be distracted by searching for a worn-out lining or loop. You also need to pay attention to the accessories of the package. For the treatment of penis curvature, the package should be assembled specifically for this, like Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s Delivery – is optimal if it is carried to any point while maintaining the confidentiality of the content. Customer-oriented manufacturers always take care of this.

– is optimal if it is carried to any point while maintaining the confidentiality of the content. Customer-oriented manufacturers always take care of this. Price – is a relative criterion, and it is necessary to understand that too cheap a device can be hazardous to health.

– is a relative criterion, and it is necessary to understand that too cheap a device can be hazardous to health. Warranty – obligations must extend for a certain period of use and must not require the integrity of the packaging, at the very least – at least 60 days, which will definitely make it possible to verify the effectiveness of the penis stretcher.

– obligations must extend for a certain period of use and must not require the integrity of the packaging, at the very least – at least 60 days, which will definitely make it possible to verify the effectiveness of the penis stretcher. Return conditions – if the money-back requires the preservation of the packaging’s integrity, then such an extender does not deserve patronage because the user will not be able to understand how the device suits him and whether there is an allergy to the materials of the structural elements.

Quick Extender Pro is the best penis extender according to all 5 conditions mentioned above.

Conclusion: is it worth trying penis extenders to get results?

The time-tested technique of using a penis stretching device deserves attention as an effective way to correct the size and the curvature of the penis and treatment for Peyronie’s disease.

This non-invasive method does not involve incisions or stitches, but it is equally effective if you follow the training regimen and load. It is not the duration of wearing the penis stretcher itself that is important, but the achievement of the necessary effort, which activates mechanotransduction processes in the stretched tissues of the penis.

The combination of massage technique and the Quick Extender Pro routine and the alternation of these techniques can achieve significant results. It is only necessary to choose the right model and delivery package, considering all the nuances. The course of penis traction device therapy takes place in a comfortable environment and gives excellent results.

Order #1 penis enlargement device in 2021(Quick Extender Pro) and save 80% using code: DEALDAY