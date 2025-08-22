Image credits: Bark.

We’ve all faced the feeling at some point. When the afternoon slump hits, your focus drifts and your eyelids start to drop; it’s tiring just to stay awake and you can’t fully refocus no matter how hard you try. Most of us simply power through, either with coffee or sheer will.

But increasingly, research suggests there could be a better way. Several different studies show that ven twenty minutes of shut-eye can do more than refresh your body; it may sharpen memory, improve learning, and give your brain the reset it needs to tackle the rest of the day.

A robust body of research

The first and most immediate benefit of a nap is the reduction of fatigue and the restoration of alertness.

In 2024, Sara Mednick from the University of California, Irvine compared how naps, caffeine, and a placebo improve cognitive function. Surprisingly, the placebo was better than the caffeine at improving cognitive functioning. But napping was by far the best option.

“It’s like putting yourself into low-power mode just for a little bit and letting your body recuperate,” said Mednick.

Whether you’re in a creative line of work or you care more about attention to detail, a nap can substantially improve for your afternoon productivity.

“We know it’s an easy, helpful way to quickly boost your alertness, your concentration, your productivity, your creativity and your mood. It’s a royal flush,” said James Maas, who spent 48 years studying sleep as a Cornell University professor.

Image via Unsplash.

In 2010, a small-scale Berkeley study found that an hour-long nap can “dramatically boost and restore your brainpower” by clearing out the brain’s short-term memory storage to make room for new information. This process is linked to Stage 2 non-REM sleep. Napping participants were also more successful at solving complex problems they had previously failed to solve. A short afternoon nap of under 15 minutes was found to be sufficient in this regard.

In fact, study after study shows that even 10-20 minutes spent napping in the afternoon can have a positive impact. Which begs the question: why?

Unpacking the brain boost

Sleep is a complex process. The benefits of a nap are not merely due to passive rest but are tied to specific, measurable neurobiological events that facilitate mental restoration and learning.

The primary mechanism behind the need for a nap is the buildup of homeostatic sleep pressure, which is regulated by a neuromodulator called adenosine. During periods of extended wakefulness, adenosine accumulates in the brain, inhibiting wake-promoting neurons and creating feelings of sleepiness. A nap allows some of the adenosine to be cleared out, which restores cognitive function and boosts your brain.

The timing of a nap matters as it can interfere with your natural circadian rhythms. The ideal time to take a nap is during the “afternoon slump” that occurs between 1 and 4 PM usually (for most adults). During this period, napping provides a maximum restorative effect. Do it earlier, and you probably won’t get much benefit even if you can nap; do it too late, and it can interfere with your night’s sleep.

The type of sleep you enter in your nap is important.

N1 (Sleep Onset): This is the very first stage of sleep, lasting only a few minutes, which serves as a transition from wakefulness. This is the stage that is good for creative insight and the ability to forge new associative networks.

This is the very first stage of sleep, lasting only a few minutes, which serves as a transition from wakefulness. This is the stage that is good for creative insight and the ability to forge new associative networks. N2 (Light Sleep): This stage makes up a significant portion of a full night’s sleep and is critical for the memory-refreshing process. This stage that clears the brain’s short-term memory storage, making room for new information.

This stage makes up a significant portion of a full night’s sleep and is critical for the memory-refreshing process. This stage that clears the brain’s short-term memory storage, making room for new information. REM (Rapid Eye Movement): Characterized by vivid dreaming and high brain activity, this stage is specifically linked to enhanced creative problem-solving and the deep integration of information.

How long should I nap for?

The famous “power nap” is probably your safest best. It’s a highly effective way to gain an immediate boost in alertness and cognitive performance.

Aim for a 20-minute nap (it’s not structure, think around 10-30 minutes). This should be long enough to provide a significant boost while also avoiding the temporary grogginess you can get from longer naps.

The “coffee nap” is an increasingly popular alternative. The concept sounds counterintuitive, but it works well: you have a coffee right before you nap. The idea is that it takes 20-30 minutes for the coffee to be absorbed and reached its full alerting effect. That way, by the time you wake up from your short nap, you’re already awake as the coffee hits.

Another option, if this fits your schedule better is the 90-minute window.

A nap lasting approximately 90 minutes is designed to allow the body to complete a full sleep cycle, including light sleep (N1 and N2), deep sleep (SWS), and REM sleep. Waking at the end of a full cycle helps a person feel refreshed and minimizes the effects of sleep inertia because they are likely to awaken from a lighter sleep stage. This longer duration is particularly effective for deep memory consolidation, complex problem-solving, and providing the sustained benefits of a full sleep cycle.

However, there’s an important note: naps between 30 and 80 minutes are less recommended.

A large-scale study of over 86,000 adults found that longer, irregular, or midday naps are linked to a higher mortality risk. In particular, people who napped longer than 30 minutes regularly showed significantly higher mortality risk. However, these patterns are more likely a signal for an underlying health issue rather than a cause. The findings were tied to metabolic issues like obesity and hypertension. Still, the possibility that naps of 30-80 minutes are problematic is undere investigation.

A study of over 3,200 adults in Spain found that those who napped for more than 30 minutes were 41% more likely to have high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and a larger waist circumference compared to non-nappers, but again, the naps are most likely not the cause.

The science of naps

The scientific evidence overwhelmingly supports the conclusion that a short, well-timed nap can provide a significant boost to brain function and overall well-being.

Everyone is different and we all have our complex, busy schedules. But based on the evidence, here are some general actionable recommendations are provided for those seeking to incorporate napping into their daily routine for optimal benefit: