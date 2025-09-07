More than 2.2 million fat-removal surgeries are performed each year, according to global plastic surgery statistics reports. The rise in both surgical and non-surgical body contouring procedures reflects shifts in technology, safety expectations, and the demand for personalized aesthetics.

How Common Is Plastic Surgery?

Nearly 38 million aesthetic procedures were performed globally in 2024. In the U.S., the total reached over 6 million, including 340,000 liposuction surgeries, a 23% increase since 2019. Non-surgical treatments like cryolipolysis also grew sharply, with a 77% increase in a single year.

These figures provide useful context for understanding how common plastic surgery has become. What was once niche is now routine, integrated into everyday conversations about self-image, aging, and lifestyle.

What Is the Most Common Plastic Surgery?

Liposuction currently leads the list of the most common plastic surgery procedures worldwide. It is the most frequently chosen procedure among women and has seen growing adoption among men as well. Other popular surgical choices include breast augmentation, eyelid lifts, tummy tucks (abdominoplasty), and nose reshaping (rhinoplasty).

On the non-surgical side, botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid injections dominate facial aesthetics. Fat-reduction treatments like cryolipolysis have become a stable presence in the top cosmetic procedures list, especially for male patients.

Recent attention to trends in plastic surgery in the US reflects this broader expansion in both scope and demographic diversity.

The Shift Toward Non-Invasive Options

Cryolipolysis, which freezes and eliminates fat cells, has quickly become one of the most sought-after non-surgical options. Other tools, such as radiofrequency and ultrasound-based contouring methods, have gained similar traction.

Together, these options now make up a large segment of the market. Non-invasive body contouring now drives nearly half the market, showing just how much patient preferences are shifting away from traditional surgery when possible.

These approaches appeal to people who want targeted improvements without the risks, cost, or downtime of surgery. Many of these patients would not have considered plastic surgery in the past, but now find these treatments approachable and relatively low-risk.

Comparing Results and Risks

Here’s how popular fat-removal procedures compare:

Procedure Invasiveness Recovery Time Volume Removed Risks Liposuction Surgical Weeks to months Large Infection, embolism, contour issues Laser-Assisted Lipolysis Surgical Shorter Small to moderate Burns, scarring Ultrasound-Assisted Lipo Surgical Weeks to months Moderate to large Lower risk with ultrasound guidance Cryolipolysis Non-surgical Minimal to none Small, localized Frostbite, paradoxical fat gain

Surgical methods deliver dramatic results in one session but require downtime and carry more serious risks. Non-surgical options deliver smaller changes gradually, but they appeal to patients seeking less disruption and safer profiles.

Who Gets Fat-Removal Procedures?

The patient base is growing in size and diversity. A huge percentage of fat-removal patients are women, but men are seeking these procedures in increasing numbers. The average patient is in their early 40s and has a BMI in the normal to slightly overweight range.

These individuals are not seeking weight loss. Their focus is on refining specific areas that resist diet and exercise. So when asking how many women get plastic surgery or how many people have plastic surgery overall, the answer continues to grow, and it includes a wider mix of people than ever before.

Satisfaction and Mental Health Factors

Patient-reported outcomes show consistently high satisfaction, especially when expectations are realistic. The BODY-Q questionnaire has shown positive results in areas like body image, self-confidence, and quality of life for those undergoing procedures like abdominoplasty and liposuction.

However, mental health remains a critical factor. Plastic surgery is not a solution for depression, anxiety, or body dysmorphic disorder. Professionals emphasize the importance of screening patients to ensure they are psychologically fit and have goals that align with what the procedure can actually achieve.

Commitment to lifestyle maintenance is also essential. Patients who adopt sustainable habits post-procedure tend to keep their results longer and report higher satisfaction.

Getting Thinner with Liposuction

Liposuction removes fat from specific areas, but it does not help with overall weight loss or prevent future fat accumulation. Patients who regain weight after surgery are less likely to be satisfied with their results.

Many discussions around liposuction highlight that while it can effectively reshape targeted areas, maintaining results depends on consistent lifestyle habits.

Long-Term Impact of Fat-Removal Procedures

Fat cells removed through surgery or non-invasive methods do not return, but fat can still accumulate elsewhere if weight is gained. The durability of results depends on weight maintenance and other lifestyle factors.

Non-surgical treatments like cryolipolysis offer permanent fat reduction but generally require multiple sessions for noticeable change. These procedures affect appearance, not metabolism. They don’t lower blood pressure, cholesterol, or diabetes risk.

Medical weight loss interventions, such as bariatric surgery, provide those health improvements. Fat-removal is about contouring—not reversing chronic health issues.

FAQs

How many people have plastic surgery each year?

Roughly 38 million cosmetic procedures took place globally in 2024. This includes a broad range of treatments, from full-body liposuction to minor fillers. The number reflects how accessible and normalized cosmetic interventions have become.

How many women get plastic surgery compared to men?

Women still make up the bigger chunk of patients, but male participation is growing. Men now seek treatments for abdominal fat, jawline sculpting, and facial rejuvenation. Greater social acceptance and minimally invasive options have contributed to this shift.

Are non-surgical fat-reduction procedures safe?

Yes, when performed by trained, licensed professionals. FDA-cleared devices like cryolipolysis machines are effective and low-risk. However, procedures performed in non-medical settings have resulted in serious complications, including full-thickness frostbite and paradoxical fat growth. Proper provider qualification is essential.

Do fat-removal procedures lead to weight loss?

No. They do not reduce body weight or improve medical conditions related to obesity. These treatments are purely cosmetic. They can improve how clothes fit or how a patient sees themselves in the mirror, but they are not a substitute for weight-loss strategies that improve metabolic health.