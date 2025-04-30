How do you do, fellow humans? Image generated by AI.

A group of researchers from the University of Zurich appears to have secretly conducted an unauthorized AI experiment on Reddit users, violating community norms, ethical standards, and possibly even breaking the law.

Without informing moderators or users, the team deployed dozens of AI-generated personas into r/changemyview, a subreddit (Reddit community) known for respectful debate on controversial topics. The bots posed as rape survivors, trauma counselors, and Black individuals critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, among other fabricated identities. Their mission was to test whether AI could subtly shift human opinions in emotionally charged discussions.

If this is confirmed, it’s one of the biggest unauthorized experiments in history. While there have been past controversies—such as Facebook’s 2012 “emotional contagion” study, where researchers manipulated users’ newsfeeds without consent, this experiment also stands out because researchers actively mined individuals’ private details to craft persuasive arguments.

An Experiment Hidden in Plain Sight

The moderators of r/changemyview, a subreddit with over 3.8 million members, blew the whistle on the project over the weekend. In a detailed post, they described it as “psychological manipulation” and an egregious breach of trust, as detailed by 404 Media.

“The CMV Mod Team needs to inform the CMV community about an unauthorized experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Zurich on CMV users,” the moderators wrote. “AI was used to target OPs in personal ways that they did not sign up for, compiling as much data on identifying features as possible by scrubbing the Reddit platform. Here is an excerpt from the draft conclusions of the research.” It worked like this. Researchers used a combination of large language models (LLMs) to create tailored responses to user posts. More disturbingly, they fed personal data — scraped from users’ Reddit histories — into another AI to guess their gender, age, ethnicity, location, and political orientation. One bot, posing as a male survivor of statutory rape, wrote: