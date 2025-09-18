AI-generated illustration. Credit: ZME Science/Midjourney.

Human evolution has often been depicted as a process of adaptation, where natural selection and genetic changes drive species toward better-suited traits for survival in their environments. But this long-held view may be missing a major force in human evolution: culture.

A new theory is shaking up that conventional wisdom, suggesting that our evolution is not merely defined by our genes. Instead, it is increasingly shaped by the very culture we create, share, and adapt. Researchers at the University of Maine, Timothy Waring and Zachary Wood, argue that humanity is undergoing an unprecedented evolutionary shift — one driven not by genetics but by culture. This shift, they claim, could mark the beginning of an entirely new chapter in human history.

Cultural Change Over Genetic Change

In their new paper published in BioScience, Waring and Wood introduce a compelling hypothesis: human beings may no longer be primarily evolving through genetic means, but rather through cultural inheritance. Their research suggests that cultural systems — such as farming techniques, legal systems, and medical practices — are evolving far faster than biological traits could ever hope to. In fact, they argue, cultural evolution is outpacing genetic evolution in many ways, preempting what would have once been resolved through genetic changes.

“Culture is driving evolution at a pace genes simply can’t match,” says Wood, underscoring the argument that technological and cultural advancements can adapt to environmental challenges in a fraction of the time it would take genetic mutations to do the same. Take medical interventions like eyeglasses or cesarean sections, for example. These are cultural solutions that help resolve issues that genetics might have left unresolved, allowing humans to adapt and survive in ways that biology alone could never have anticipated.

A coupled evolutionary transition in inheritance and individuality caused by the role of culture in long-term human evolution is characterized by a positive feedback between the power of culturally organized groups and the adaptive capacity of culture relative to genetic evolution. Credit: Waring and Wood.

The shift from genetic to cultural evolution may not be as sudden or dramatic as flipping a switch. It’s a gradual process that has been ongoing for thousands of years. From the rise of agriculture to the development of modern institutions, culture has been a major driving force in human progress.

But what Waring and Wood are proposing is that this trend is accelerating — so much so that it is now outpacing our genetic adaptations.

The Social Implications: A New Kind of Individuality

Cultural inheritance is not parallel or analogous to genetic inheritance. While genetic material is physically replicated and directly transmitted, cultural memory is neither replicated nor transmitted. Instead cultural traits are transmitted via their influence on the observable phenotype (e.g. behavior), and active processes of inference and imitation on the part of the learner. Moreover, genetic traits are passively inherited by offspring, while cultural learners are active and often strategic agents in the selection and adoption of cultural traits. Credit: Waring and Wood.

While the concept of human cultural evolution isn’t entirely new, the idea that we are witnessing an “evolutionary transition” that changes the very nature of what it means to be human is. In their research, Waring and Wood suggest that this shift in the mode of evolution may also mark a significant change in human individuality. Much like how early organisms evolved from single-celled life to complex multicellular organisms, humans may be transitioning from an individualistic species to one defined by group-level cooperation — similar to eusocial species like ants and bees.

This cultural transition, they argue, is essentially creating a new kind of “superorganism,” where the cultural systems humans have built (healthcare, education, and even political systems) are so deeply embedded in society that they function as the main adaptive force driving human survival. For example, societal structures like universal healthcare or technological innovations are not only shaping our environment, but they are also shaping our biology by reducing genetic selection pressures.

“We are becoming more dependent on the society we create than on the genetic traits we inherit,” explains Waring.

This observation invites an unsettling yet profound question: What does it mean for individual autonomy when the very systems that ensure survival and success are created and maintained by groups, rather than individuals?

The Future of Human Evolution: A Cultural Superorganism?

The implications of this cultural shift are far-reaching. If human survival and well-being increasingly depend on the cultural systems around us, what happens to individual genetic evolution? Will we see a future where humanity evolves not as a collection of genetically distinct individuals, but as a cooperative, culturally shaped superorganism?

The idea is that just as ants or bees operate as superorganisms, humans may one day operate similarly, with survival and reproduction dependent on the health of the cultural systems that define our societies. Waring and Wood are careful to note that this shift is still in its early stages, and much more research is needed to determine just how far this transition could go.

“We may be entering a future where cultural evolution is so advanced that it starts to control not just the environment we live in, but the very way we reproduce and evolve,” says Waring.

In fact, some of the most modern technologies already hint at this possibility. Genetic engineering and assisted reproductive technologies, which currently require sophisticated cultural infrastructures to function, are examples of how culture is already beginning to influence genetic outcomes. In the long term, this could lead to a scenario where our descendants evolve less through biological mutation and more through cultural innovations (i.e. technology).

No One Knows What Comes Next

The shift from genetic to cultural evolution presents many opportunities for further research, and Waring and Wood have outlined a clear path for measuring this transition. They plan to develop mathematical models and initiate long-term data collection to track the pace of this cultural shift and better understand its effects on human societies. However, they caution that such a transition is neither inherently progressive nor morally superior.

“We are not suggesting that wealthier societies with better technology are ‘better’ than others,” says Wood. “Culture evolves in both positive and negative directions, and it is important not to assume that this transition will always result in a more just or more equitable society.”

Indeed, the role of cultural evolution raises difficult ethical questions, especially when considering the global disparities in healthcare, education, and technology.

The challenge for humanity, then, is to ensure that as culture increasingly takes the reins of our evolution, we do so in a way that fosters cooperation, equity, and sustainability.

“Our future, as a species, may hinge less on the genes we inherit and more on the cultural systems we create and adapt to,” says Waring.

As we look to the future, the question may no longer be about what new genetic adaptations humanity will develop, but about what cultural innovations will continue to shape our survival, success, and perhaps, even our evolution.