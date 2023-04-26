Civil engineers do many things. Without them, modern society couldn’t exist. Image credits Scott Blake.

Civil engineering is a branch of engineering that plays a vital role in developing and maintaining the built environment we live in. It’s behind everything that involves designing, building, and maintaining the infrastructure that we rely on every single day.

This includes roads, bridges, buildings, water supply, and waste management systems. So if you’re wondering what a civil engineer does… the answer is a lot. Let’s dive into it.

What does a Civil Engineer do?

Civil engineering is a challenging and dynamic profession that requires a high level of skill and expertise. It’s not something you can just wander in — you have to have a very specific skill set and hone it through proper education.

At its core, civil engineering is all about designing and constructing infrastructure that meets the needs of society. You are responsible for building everything.

Whether we’re talking about roads, bridges, drainage systems, or any other form of infrastructure, civil engineers play a central role. They need to ensure that these structures meet the needs of the people that use them. No doubt, civil engineering is, at its core, a fundamental profession for modern society.

Civil engineering is a field that has been around for centuries. From the ancient aqueducts of Rome to the modern skyscrapers of New York City, civil engineers have been instrumental in shaping the world around us. Heck, the pyramids in Egypt (and in other places) were all built by civil engineers

Today, civil engineering is more important than ever. We face the challenges of a growing population and a changing climate, and pressing environmental issues. With new materials emerging every day, with techniques like 3D printing, and with the constraints of sustainability, civil engineering has never been more challenging — and more rewarding.

Definition of Civil Engineering

We’ve mentioned what a civil engineer does, but what is civil engineering?

Civil engineers spend a lot of time in front of their computers.

Put simply, civil engineering is the process of designing, constructing, and maintaining public works. Civil engineers are responsible for ensuring that the infrastructure they design and build is robust, safe, durable, and sustainable. They use their knowledge of mathematics, physics, material science, and geology to help them create structures that can withstand any environmental or human-made challenge.

In practice, however, a civil engineer works a lot more on the computer than with pen and paper, because technology has evolved so much. But this doesn’t define a civil engineer. Civil engineering is, in essence, the application of physics and science to the design, construction, and maintenance of both the constructed and the naturally built environment.

Key Responsibilities of a Civil Engineer

One of the most important aspects of modern civil engineering is sustainability. Civil engineers must consider the long-term impact of their projects on the environment and on the communities they serve. They must balance the need for development with the need to protect natural resources. A civil engineer’s responsibility is also to build and preserve for future generations.

But that’s just one aspect.

Civil engineers have a wide array of responsibilities that can vary depending on the specific project they’re working on. Some of their key responsibilities include:

Designing, constructing, maintaining, and improving infrastructure;

Ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget;

Ensuring that infrastructure projects are safe and environmentally sustainable;

Collaborating with architects, construction managers, and other professionals on complex projects;

In addition to these responsibilities, civil engineers must also be able to communicate effectively with stakeholders. This includes clients, city planners, funders, politicians, other engineers, etc. They must be able to explain complex technical information to non-technical audiences, and they must be able to work with community leaders and government officials to ensure that projects are aligned with the needs of the community.

Image credits: Image credits: Ricardo Gomez.

In practice, as a civil engineer, you also have to balance costs. This shouldn’t really be a concern in an ideal world. However, we have to deal with the real world — and in the real world, costs matter. So you also have to consider that in addition to balancing all the aspects above.

Overall, civil engineering is a challenging and rewarding field that requires a unique combination of technical, creative, and interpersonal skills. Civil engineers are essential to the development and maintenance of our infrastructure, and they play a critical role in shaping the world around us.

If you’re wondering what a civil engineer does on a daily basis, it depends. It could be all of the above, or simply some subsets. Because there are so many different types of projects, the activity of a civil engineer can also vary greatly.

Types of Civil Engineering Projects

Civil engineering is a vast field that encompasses a broad range of projects, from transportation infrastructure to environmental engineering. Here are some of the most common types of civil engineering projects:

Transportation Infrastructure

Transportation infrastructure is a crucial aspect of modern society. It includes roads, bridges, tunnels, and airports, which are essential for the movement of people and goods. Civil engineers play a critical role in designing, building, and maintaining these structures. They need to ensure that they are safe, efficient, and can handle large volumes of traffic. They also work to improve existing infrastructure to increase its capacity and reduce congestion.

For example, civil engineers may design new highways or widen existing ones to accommodate more lanes of traffic. They may also design new bridges to replace old ones that are no longer safe or can no longer handle the weight of modern vehicles.

Water and Waste Management Systems

Water and waste management systems are essential for public health and safety. These systems manage the distribution of clean water to households and the collection and treatment of waste. Civil engineers work to ensure that these systems are reliable and sustainable, even in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.

For example, civil engineers may design new water treatment plants or upgrade existing ones to remove contaminants and ensure that the water supply is safe for consumption. They may also design new waste management systems that use innovative technologies to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills and increase the amount that can be recycled or reused.

Environmental Engineering

Bridges are also built and maintained by civil engineers. Image credits: Dan Calderwood.

Environmental engineering is a critical aspect of civil engineering that involves designing infrastructure to mitigate the impact of human activity on the environment. This can include projects that reduce air pollution, prevent erosion, or minimize the impact of industrial and agricultural activities on natural habitats.

For example, civil engineers may design new stormwater management systems that capture and treat runoff from roads and other impervious surfaces to prevent erosion and protect nearby waterways. They may also design new green spaces, such as parks and urban forests, to improve air quality and provide habitat for wildlife.

Structural Engineering

Structural engineering is a crucial aspect of civil engineering that involves designing buildings, bridges, and other structures to ensure that they can withstand a wide range of environmental and human-made challenges. This can include everything from earthquakes and hurricanes to heavy traffic and high winds.

For example, civil engineers may design new skyscrapers that can withstand high winds and earthquakes. They may also design new bridges that can withstand heavy loads and extreme weather conditions.

Overall, civil engineering is an exciting and dynamic field that plays a critical role in shaping the world we live in today. Whether it’s designing new transportation infrastructure, improving water and waste management systems, protecting the environment, or ensuring the safety and stability of buildings and bridges, civil engineers are at the forefront of innovation and progress.

The Education and Skills Required for Civil Engineers

Civil engineering ain’t easy. You have responsibilities, you have challenges, you will have problems. But it’s also a rewarding and important profession that requires a high level of skill and expertise.

If you work as a civil engineer, you design, build, and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on every day, from roads and bridges to airports and water treatment plants. That can’t be easy — and it’s not for everyone. To become a civil engineer, you’ll need to have a solid educational foundation and a range of skills and abilities.

Academic Qualifications

To become a civil engineer, you’ll need to have a degree in civil engineering or a related field. This degree program typically takes four years to complete (three or five in some other countries) and includes coursework in mathematics, physics, and engineering principles. Some universities also offer five-year programs that lead to a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering.

During your degree program, you’ll learn about the various sub-disciplines of civil engineering, such as structural engineering, transportation engineering, and environmental engineering. You’ll also have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience through laboratory work and internships.

There’s no shortage of educational programs for civil engineering, but it’s usually a pretty competitive and challenging field. If you have a strong background in math or physics, and if you have good analytical skills, civil engineering may be the right career choice for you.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Professional Certifications and Licenses

Additionally, many civil engineers choose to obtain professional certifications and licenses. These certifications and licenses help to demonstrate that you have the skills and knowledge necessary to work as a professional engineer in your state or region.

This varies a lot from country to country, state to state, and even area to area. Depending on the type of civil engineering you work in, you may also require specific licenses. In the United States, for example, civil engineers must be licensed by the state in which they work.

The most common certification for civil engineers in the United States is the Professional Engineer (PE) license. To obtain this license, you’ll need to have a degree from an accredited engineering program, pass the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam, gain several years of work experience, and then pass the Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) exam.

Normally, this is something you worry about after you get a job. The company should help you in this process.

Essential Skills for Success in Civil Engineering

Some of the most important skills for success in civil engineering include:

An analytical mind: Civil engineers must be able to analyze complex problems and develop effective solutions. They must have a strong grasp of mathematical and scientific principles.

Civil engineers must be able to analyze complex problems and develop effective solutions. They must have a strong grasp of mathematical and scientific principles. The ability to communicate complex ideas effectively: Civil engineers must be able to communicate their ideas to a variety of stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and other engineers.

Civil engineers must be able to communicate their ideas to a variety of stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and other engineers. An eye for detail and a commitment to excellence: Civil engineers must pay close attention to detail to ensure that their designs are safe, efficient, and cost-effective.

Civil engineers must pay close attention to detail to ensure that their designs are safe, efficient, and cost-effective. Strong problem-solving skills: Civil engineers must be able to identify problems and develop creative solutions to overcome them.

Civil engineers must be able to identify problems and develop creative solutions to overcome them. The ability to work collaboratively with other professionals: Civil engineers often work as part of a team that includes architects, construction workers, and other professionals. They must be able to work collaboratively to achieve common goals.

Civil engineers often work as part of a team that includes architects, construction workers, and other professionals. They must be able to work collaboratively to achieve common goals. Adaptability in the work environment: the odds are at times, your work will be stressful and will pose different challenges.

In addition to these technical skills, civil engineers must also have strong leadership, project management, and decision-making skills. They must be able to manage complex projects, coordinate with multiple stakeholders, and make decisions that balance competing priorities.

Overall, civil engineering is a challenging and rewarding profession that requires a high level of education, skill, and expertise. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in civil engineering, you’ll need to be prepared to work hard, continue learning throughout your career, and stay up-to-date with the latest advances in the field.

Conclusion

Ultimately, civil engineering is an essential field that plays a critical role in designing and building the infrastructure that we rely on every day.

Whether you’re interested in working on transportation infrastructure, water and waste management systems, environmental engineering, or structural engineering, there are plenty of opportunities to make a real impact in this dynamic and challenging profession.