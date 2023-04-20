Image credits: Victor Paladini

From towering skyscrapers to the humblest of homes, the structures we build are only as strong as the engineering that underpins them. That’s where structural engineers come in. They are the unsung heroes of the construction world, responsible for ensuring that the buildings we inhabit are safe, functional, and aesthetically pleasing.

Structural engineers are a type of civil engineers that oversee the structural integrity of our bridges, buildings, and other infrastructure. They calculate and draw, create structural models, review the work of other engineers, write reports and evaluations, and ensure that constructions have a good enough structure.

Simply put, they’re what makes everything stand safe and solid, without any problems or errors.

In this article, we delve into the world of structural engineering, exploring what they do, how they differ from other professionals in the industry, and what their jobs entail.

What Does a Structural Engineer Do?

Image in Creative Commons.

So, what exactly does a structural engineer do? At its core, structural engineering is all about designing structures that can withstand the forces of nature and human use. From the weight of the materials used in construction to the stresses and strains imposed by wind, earthquakes, and other environmental factors, structural engineers must consider a wide range of variables in their work.

They use their knowledge of physics and mathematics to create structures that are both strong and aesthetically pleasing. They deal with the design, construction, and maintenance of the buildings we see around us.

There are many different types of engineers, and civil engineers are one of the key professionals in the modern world.

Civil engineers conceive, design, build, operate, manage, maintain, and upgrade all infrastructure projects. Everything ranging from roads and railroads to skyscrapers, tunnels, bridges, and dams is under their supervision.

Structural engineers are a subtype of civil engineers. In particular, structural engineers are responsible for the structural aspects. They make sure that the structure’s design and materials are right for the task, and they analyze and deploy the load-bearing designs.

This means that the primary focus of a structural engineer is the stability and strength of a structure. They analyze the forces that act on a building or other infrastructure and determine the size, shape, and placement of structural elements like beams, columns, and foundations to ensure that they can support the weight and withstand external forces like wind, earthquakes, or floods. They operate within the laws of physics and do a great deal of math and physical modeling.

They also evaluate the environmental impact of a structure, ensuring that it is built in a way that minimizes its carbon footprint and energy consumption. In practice, structural engineers are responsible for making efficient use of funds.

Image in creative commons.

The job of a structural engineer typically involves a combination of office work and on-site visits. They may spend much of their time analyzing data and creating detailed reports, but they also need to be able to visit construction sites to oversee the implementation of their designs and ensure that the construction meets the required standards. They may work on projects of varying sizes, from small residential homes to massive skyscrapers and bridges.

In modern times, a lot of the work is done in front of a computer. Structural engineers work with specialized software, ensuring that structures can withstand the stress and pressure imposed by use and the environment. They input building and environment parameters and calculate things such as stability, strength and rigidity, to make sure the right materials and structure are used for each project.

History of structural engineering

Structural engineering may sound modern, but it’s an ancient field of work.

The Egyptian sage Imhotep is one of the first structural engineers to undertake a massive project, and he’s also one of the first (if not the first) engineers in history to be known by name. Some 4,700 years ago, he undertook the enormous work of constructing a pyramid for Pharaoh Djoser. Pyramids are inherently stable through their geometry, but it was still a gargantuan project.

Other ancient cultures also had their own major engineering projects, but none quite like the Romans. The Romans built over 400,000 km of roads including 29 highways that lead to the city of Rome. The city of Rome alone had 11 aqueducts, and wherever the Romans went, they built — and built big. In addition to stunning buildings like the Colosseum, the Roman engineers built several massive projects, including aqueducts that are used to this day (with some repair).

The multiple arches of the Pont du Gard in Roman Gaul (modern-day southern France). The upper tier encloses an aqueduct that carried water to Nimes in Roman times; its lower tier was expanded in the 1740s to carry a wide road across the river.

Despite their limited understanding of materials and engineering and physics, Roman engineers built a lot, and in many ways, their level was not surpassed for centuries. But starting in the Renaissance, plenty of brilliant minds dedicated effort to structural engineering.

Leonardo da Vinci made several important contributions to engineering, while Galileo Galilei wrote a book on why the structures of some buildings fall — becoming one of the first engineers to focus specifically on the theory of structural engineering.

Newton and Bernoulli, among other physicists, advanced our understanding of the laws of nature, and through constant, steady progress, engineers improved their skill and understanding.

Nowadays, there are over six million published academic papers that mention structural engineering, and with the advent of powerful computers, the area has grown tremendously.

The Difference Between a Structural Engineer and a Civil Engineer or Architect

While structural engineers, architects, and civil engineers all work in the construction industry, they have distinct roles and responsibilities.

Architects are primarily focused on the aesthetics and functionality of a building. They design the overall layout, form, and appearance of a structure.

Civil engineers, on the other hand, are responsible for the design and construction of infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and water treatment plants. They focus on the functionality of a structure, ensuring that it meets the needs of the community it serves.

Structural engineers may overlap with architects, and they are a sub-branch of civil engineering, but they have a different line of work.

The differences are not always clear cut, and because of practical constraints, it’s not that uncommon for civil engineers to do structural work or vice versa; it’s less advisable for architects to focus on hardcore engineering, but unfortunately, this also happens.

In general, however, civil engineers tend to focus on larger-scale projects such as infrastructure and transportation systems, while architects are more concerned with the overall design and aesthetics of a building.

Structural engineers, on the other hand, are more focused on the specific engineering aspects of the building or structure, as well as potential natural hazards.

Structural Engineer Jobs

Structural engineers are in high demand, with a variety of job opportunities available across many different industries. Many work for architecture firms, consulting companies, or construction firms. Others may work for government agencies or in the energy sector.

Some structural engineers specialize in specific types of structures, such as bridges or high-rise buildings, while others may focus on a particular aspect of the job, such as materials testing or quality control.

Image credits: Owen Lystrup.

Structural engineer jobs are usually well paid. The average salary for a structural engineer in the US is around $74,000 according to some estimates, and up to $90,000 according to others.

It’s not uncommon for structural engineers to go into the six digits. The pay grade can vary dramatically as you can work in a variety of settings, including construction firms, government agencies, and consulting firms.

Some structural engineers work for large corporations or engineering firms, while others are self-employed consultants. They may specialize in a particular area of structural engineering, such as bridge design, earthquake engineering, or high-rise construction. Keep in mind however that with a high salary also comes a big responsibility.

Conclusion

Structural engineers are a vital part of the construction industry, ensuring that the buildings and infrastructure we rely on are safe, functional, efficient, and sustainable.

They play a critical role in safeguarding the stability of our built environment, using their expertise to design structures that can withstand the forces of nature and the test of time. Whether working on a small residential project or a massive infrastructure project, structural engineers are the unsung heroes of the construction industry, ensuring that our built environment is both beautiful and safe.

As cities and infrastructure continue to expand and evolve, the importance of structural engineering in modern society cannot be overstated. From towering skyscrapers and bridges to stadiums and dams, structural engineers are the masterminds behind the design and construction of the world’s most impressive structures.