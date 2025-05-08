The state of the planet is often told in soundbites. A species saved (or extinct) here; a forest burned there. Some glacier collapsed, some renewable energy growth. But behind these bite-sized headlines lies a deeper, more disquieting truth: much of the world’s living fabric is unraveling quietly, systematically, and largely out of view.

We all hear about climate change and plastic pollution, and they’re big, important stories. But here’s what you don’t usually read about in the news.

Whales Are Recovering — But Not All of Them, and Not Evenly

Image via Animalia.

Humpback whales have become the poster children of ocean recovery. And with good reason. The commercial whaling ban of 1986 put populations on a path to recovery. The population wintering off Brazil, for instance, grew at an impressive 12% per year from 2002 to 2011. Some estimates suggest humpbacks in the Southern Hemisphere surpassed 96,000 by 2015 — an extraordinary comeback from near obliteration by 20th-century whaling.

But this narrative hides a messier truth: whales overall are still very much in trouble.

Southern right whales are struggling. In some areas — Brazil, southeastern Australia, the Chile-Peru coast — their numbers remain concerningly low. Since 2015, fewer calves are being born in South Africa and Argentina, and mothers are taking longer to reproduce, hinting at ecological stress.

The Antarctic blue whale, the largest and loudest creature on Earth, remains at less than 1% of its historic population. Fin whales and sei whales show signs of recovery in some areas but are still largely unassessed. And Antarctic minke whales — once thought stable — have shown puzzling population drops between surveys.

Whaling may have stopped, but entanglement, ship strikes, climate-driven food shifts, and noise pollution haven’t. Humpback whales are recovering, but the future of whales is still very uncertain.

Insects Are Still Disappearing at An Astonishing Rate

Insects are the scaffolding of terrestrial ecosystems. They pollinate 80% of wild plants, recycle organic matter, and feed everything from birds to bats. Without insects, almost all terrestrial ecosystems collapse.

Yet insects are disappearing.

Bugs, Flies & Butterfly and other insects, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore.

This isn’t exactly news. But we don’t talk enough about how bad this is. Even in protected areas, insects are collapsing. The results of a long-term German study were horrifying: between 1989 and 2016, flying insect biomass dropped by over 75% — within nature reserves. Mid-summer declines hit 82%.

This is not an isolated case. UK moth biomass fell by 28% in 40 years. Monarch butterflies in North America have declined by 90% in the east and 97% in the west. European grassland butterflies dropped by 50% in just two decades. Bees, ants, and butterflies are all disappearing at an alarming rate.

The causes form a toxic cocktail: habitat loss, pesticide overload, fertilizer runoff, monocultures, and climate change. Even in protected areas aren’t immune — chemicals drift in, temperatures shift, and the night skies fill with artificial light.

We treat them as “bugs” — but if the bugs collapse, we all do.

A Bird Flu Is Causing a Wildlife Pandemic

When we talk about the avian flu, we usually talk about things that matter directly to us, humans. Our egg prices are going up because it’s killing our poultry. We have to kill more cows because it jumped to cattle. We’re concerned it could jump to humans. But, from a wildlife perspective, things are much more concerning.

The current strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b) is behaving unlike any avian flu before it.

Since 2021, it has killed at least 280 million wild birds, from cranes and pelicans to albatrosses and gannets. Mass die-offs have struck everywhere — from 20,000 Cape Cormorants in South Africa to 80% of Sandwich Terns in the Netherlands. Seabird colonies across Scotland, Peru, and the Falklands have seen catastrophic mortality.

It’s also jumping into mammals. Over 24,000 sea lions died in South America in 2023. Nearly 17,000 seal pups perished in Argentina — 96% of that season’s births. Other casualties include foxes, dolphins, otters, and even a polar bear.

Yet media coverage often focuses on poultry farms and the tiny risk of human spillover. The broader ecological catastrophe is largely ignored.

Africa’s Miombo Woodlands Are Going Up in Smoke

Image via Flickr.

Stretching across 2.7 million square kilometers, the Miombo woodlands cover parts of Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, and more. They support elephants, lions, and millions of people who depend on them for food, fuel, and medicine.

And they’re burning — fast.

Some estimates suggest these forests lose the equivalent of 140 football fields per day. Charcoal production is a major culprit, driven by demand from urban households. In Dar es Salaam, over 90% of households rely on charcoal for energy. Logging, farming, and infrastructure development add to the pressure.

Fire is a natural part of Miombo ecology. But now, frequent and intense human-set fires, combined with land clearing and overharvesting, are degrading the biome beyond its capacity to recover.

So, while the world is spending a lot of time discussing the Amazon and Congo rainforests (which are also in trouble), the Miombo Woodlands barely make the news.

Peatlands Store Twice as Much Carbon as Forests — And They’re Dying

Peatlands cover just 3% of Earth’s land but store 600 gigatonnes of carbon — more than all forests combined.

Peatlands are some of our most important climate allies, and we’re largely ignoring them: only 17% of peatlands fall within a protected area.

The world is draining and destroying peatlands for agriculture, palm oil, logging, and peat extraction. Climate change itself is drying some peatlands, raising the risk of combustion.

Drain them, and they switch from carbon sinks to carbon bombs. Just 0.3% of land — damaged peat — produces 5% of global human-driven emissions. Peat fires are notoriously intense, hard to extinguish, and can release carbon at rates 100 times higher than forest fires.

Despite all this, peatlands are rarely a priority for policymakers and rarely draw as much attention as other key habitats.

Soil Is Alive — and We’re Killing It

Soi erosion in the UK. Image via Wiki Commons.

Beneath the surface lies a living network — fungi, microbes, nematodes, and beetles — all working to recycle nutrients, store water, and support plant life.

But global analyses found that converting forests into croplands or plantations causes dramatic losses in soil biodiversity and function. Fungal communities become less diverse and more pathogenic. Beneficial symbionts like mycorrhizae vanish.

The consequences ripple out: reduced carbon storage, slower decomposition, and less fertile land. Land degradation has already reduced productivity on 23% of the planet’s surface, threatening food security.

Soil erosion compounds the problem. Without intact root systems and healthy microbial glue, the thin topsoil layer that feeds most life can be swept away by wind or water. In some regions, soil is being lost at rates 10 to 40 times faster than it’s replenished. This means quite literally, we’ll soon be running out of soil. Once gone, it takes centuries to rebuild.

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Earth’s Last Frontier

Until a couple of years ago, deep-sea mining was considered a problem to sort out at some point in the future. Then it got very real, very fast.

The deep sea covers two-thirds of the planet’s surface and holds extraordinary biodiversity. In one area alone — the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) — scientists recently discovered over 5,000 new species.

And yet, the race is on to mine this fragile world for nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. These metals are used in batteries and clean tech — but scraping the seafloor may cause irreversible harm. We wouldn’t see it, but it would be devastating for oceans.

Polymetallic nodules on the deep seabed in the CCZ.

Mining will destroy slow-growing habitats, stir sediment plumes, and disrupt deep-ocean carbon cycling. Some nodules take millions of years to form. There’s no meaningful recovery plan because we don’t even fully understand what we’re doing.

Deep-sea mining is another practice where we “dig first, ask questions later”; and several politicians and companies keep pushing for it.

The Pollution You Can’t See Is Everywhere — and It’s Changing Life

Some pollutants are visible: oil spills, plastic waste, smoke. We’ve been talking about plastic for decades, we should know by now. But others are insidious and pervasive.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), such as PCBs and PFAS, interfere with hormones even at low doses. They’ve caused male fish to grow eggs. They’re affecting creatures from polar bears to whales.

Oh, and that’s hardly the only underreported type of pollution.

Noise pollution, especially in oceans, disrupts whale communication, stresses dolphins, and causes mass strandings linked to sonar. Even lobsters, prawns, and clams show DNA damage from noise exposure.

Artificial light, meanwhile, confuses migrating birds, disorients sea turtle hatchlings, disrupts coral spawning, and interferes with the circadian rhythms of insects and frogs.

Plastic is probably the most pervasive type of pollution we’re putting out there. But it’s far from the only one.

Amphibians Are Dying in a Global Pandemic — and We Helped Spread It

When we think about conservation, our mind usually jumps to cute or imposing animals, like lions, red pandas, or eagles. But amphibians, the “gross” animals, are in dire need of help; especially since we’re the ones that screwed them over.

The chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, or Bd) has caused the largest recorded biodiversity loss from disease — over 500 amphibian species affected, and at least 90 lost.

It likely originated in Africa and spread globally through the pet trade and use of African clawed frogs in pregnancy testing. Yes, we used to use frogs for pregnancy tests (it involved urine injections). Once introduced into new ecosystems, the fungus overwhelmed naïve species, wiping out entire populations in days.

The tragedy is that Bd acts like a “ghost pathogen” — persisting in resistant species and re-infecting survivors. There’s no field cure. The only hope lies in captive breeding, stricter trade rules, and habitat protection.

We’ve come a long way as a species. We’ve become dominant and we’ve changed the Earth to our liking. We’ve also caused a bit of a mess in our wake. This doesn’t mean we should despair and abandon. But the first step is to be aware of what’s going on. These are not isolated disasters. They’re threads in a web: food systems, disease dynamics, climate stability, and the very foundations of life.

Many of the planet’s most consequential ecological changes don’t come with viral footage or easy villains. They unfold quietly, at scales too vast, too small, or too complex for the evening news. They rarely involve just one species or one country. And they almost never end with a neat resolution.