Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

TV pickup is a very real problem. Of course, it’s caused by the humble kettle. AI-generated image.

It was the half-time whistle of the Spain-England Euro 2024 final. Millions of England fans, hearts still pounding from a tense first 45 minutes, headed straight to the kitchen, reached for their kettles, and made a cup of tea.

In those few minutes, the UK’s National Grid faced a massive surge of electricity demand. They knew it was coming. This was no random spike — it was a “TV pickup.” The synchronized rush to boil water for tea and coffee during breaks in popular TV programs is a phenomenon that can cause major power surges, and it happens more often than you might think.

Yep, this is all because of tea

This phenomenon is unique to the UK, thanks to a perfect storm of cultural and electrical factors. Brits love their tea, and British kettles are particularly powerful, consuming 2.5 to 3 kilowatts each. When millions of these kettles switch on simultaneously, the sudden surge in electricity demand is immense. In other countries, such as the United States or Germany, similar surges are less common due to different viewing habits and less reliance on high-powered kettles.

When a big show or major sporting event pauses for a commercial break, or reaches a dramatic conclusion, people take the opportunity to “brew a cuppa”. This synchronized behavior can increase demand on the National Grid by hundreds or even thousands of megawatts — a level of energy usage that power stations must scramble to supply.

Obviously, this can cause problems for the electrical grid. As a result, the people who manage the National Grid know the TV schedule better than most TV critics.

The Energy Balancing Team at the Grid predicts these surges with meticulous precision. They study TV listings, monitor popular soap-opera storylines, and anticipate viewer reactions to cliffhangers and tense sports matches. Their mission is simple: ensure the lights stay on, no matter how dramatic the TV moment. But to achieve that mission, you need to anticipate the cliffhanger. Is a football game going to go in extra time? That means another tea break. Is a big cliffhanger coming? Prepare the reserves, then.

TV pickup is a problem

Managing these surges is a delicate balancing act. The National Grid aims to keep the frequency of electricity supply between 49.5 and 50.5 Hz. If demand suddenly spikes without an equivalent increase in supply, the frequency drops, which can destabilize the entire network.

An example of the phenomenon of “TV pickup” a very British problem, in this case, the 1990 World Cup England vs Germany match. Image credits: Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt.

To handle this, the Grid uses a mix of fast-response reserves and longer-term backups. Pumped storage reservoirs like Dinorwig provide the first line of defense. If more power is needed, fossil fuel and nuclear stations are brought online. The UK can also import electricity from France and the Netherlands through undersea power cables.

Short-term power reserves play a crucial role in balancing these surges. Pumped storage reservoirs, such as the Dinorwig Power Station in Wales, are a key tool. Dubbed the “Electric Mountain,” Dinorwig can produce 1,320 megawatts of power in just 12 seconds, making it the fastest-responding power station in the world. This rapid response helps bridge the gap until slower fossil fuel and nuclear power stations can catch up.

This used to be a constant problem up until a few years ago. Streaming services have alleviated some of the problems but when it comes to big, timely events like football games, surges still happen.

Some of the most memorable surges

England vs. West Germany – July 4, 1990 (2,800 MW)

No TV pickup stands taller than the surge that followed the England vs. West Germany FIFA World Cup semi-final. The match gripped the nation from start to finish. After a grueling 120 minutes of play, the tension escalated to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. England’s dreams of a World Cup final ended with a missed penalty by Chris Waddle.

As the final whistle blew and tears flowed across the country, millions needed a moment to collect themselves — and make a cup of tea. The resulting surge of 2,800 megawatts remains the largest in history, equivalent to switching on the power for nearly 1.2 million homes.

The Thorn Birds Finale – January 22, 1984 (2,600 MW)

The American mini-series The Thorn Birds might seem an unlikely candidate for a massive British TV pickup, but the show’s final episode was a showstopper. The story of forbidden love between a priest and a young woman had built to an emotional crescendo, and when the end credits rolled, viewers collectively exhaled. A surge of 2,600 megawatts hit the Grid, marking one of the highest ever recorded.

The Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana – July 29, 1981 (1,800 MW)

A moment of royal spectacle and national pride, the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana was watched by millions. As the newlyweds shared their iconic balcony kiss, viewers at home took the opportunity to celebrate in a typically British fashion — with a cup of tea. The pickup of 1,800 megawatts underscored the power of royal events to bring people together.

The UEFA European Championship proved to be a harbinger of many surges for the national grid. England’s games with Spain and Denmark, the final and semi-final of that championship, brought surges over 1,000 MW at half time.