When we think of cybercrime and hacking, the first thing that pops to mind is a computer riddled with malware or perhaps a data breach of your personal information. However, things are changing quickly. Everything is becoming “smart”, which also means it’s becoming hackable.

The internet of (hackable) things

Most devices nowadays are riddled with sensors and are highly networked, from automobiles to refrigerators — and if a device is connected to the internet, it can theoretically be breached.

One of the most high-value targets for hackers (and one that not a lot of people give too much thought to) is the energy infrastructure. For decades, cybercriminals have targeted traditional power plants, but now they are setting their sights on a more contemporary and perhaps more vulnerable target—solar energy systems.

With the global push towards renewable energy, solar panels are sprouting up on rooftops, fields, and deserts, all connected through complex networks. But this newfound ubiquity and connectivity bring a hidden risk: these solar installations, especially when managed remotely or integrated into larger smart grids, can become entry points for sophisticated cyberattacks.

The challenge lies in that solar panels are not isolated entities. They are part of an expansive, interconnected web, feeding electricity into the grid through inverters and control systems that are often linked to the internet. Hackers have learned to exploit the weaknesses in this chain. By breaching the digital defenses of solar inverters or manipulating the software that governs their output, they can disrupt power supplies on a vast scale.

Imagine a scenario where a coordinated cyberattack causes a sudden drop in solar power generation or, worse, manipulates the systems to feed damaging surges back into the grid. Such disruptions could lead to widespread blackouts, damage sensitive electronic infrastructure, and even cause physical harm.

The hidden cyber threats to the solar grid

Recent incidents have shown just how real this threat is. Earlier in 2024, cybersecurity firm Secura found that the Dutch solar energy grid, the leading in Europe in terms of solar energy generation per capita, is susceptible to multiple types of cyberattacks. Over a six-month investigation, researchers examined hacker forums on the dark web and interviewed experts from the energy sector to identify potential threats.

The findings are concerning. “There is a significant area of attack in the solar power industry in the Netherlands,” the report states, warning that these vulnerabilities could expand in the future.

According to ExpressVPN, the primary target hackers might exploit are the solar panel inverters that convert direct current (DC) from the solar panels into alternating current (AC) for use in the home or business. These inverters, when connected to the internet, allow for real-time monitoring and control, which is very convenient but also introduces cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Such attacks are becoming increasingly possible, too. According to the Secura report, the likelihood of interference from state actors is “relatively high.” Such interference could provide a pathway to disrupt the country’s energy supply, potentially using it as leverage in international negotiations. The most significant threat lies with the central and high-voltage grid, which can handle and deliver the most energy.

Hackers could potentially cause localized power outages by breaching these networked invertors. While such outages are relatively easy to repair, they can still be a nuisance that causes millions of euros in damage. The invertors can be relatively easily hacked, remotely disabled, or used for DDoS [Distributed Denial of Service] attacks. DDoS is one of the most common types of cyber attacks, which try to overwhelm a system by sending a flood of malicious bot traffic.

Beyond inverters, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems used in solar installations can also be targeted. These systems manage and monitor the electrical grid and distribution system, but if they lack proper encryption or use outdated software, they too become vulnerable.

In the event of a cyberattack, the report suggests that the financial impact could vary widely, depending on whether small residential units or large solar farms are targeted. Physical damage to equipment could lead to significant financial losses. Moreover, power outages—especially if combined with attacks on other energy infrastructure—could disrupt daily life, leading to social unrest. Prolonged outages could hinder communication, access to food, and other essential services.

There is also a risk that these attacks could undermine public confidence in solar energy, potentially slowing down investment and delaying the broader energy transition that Europe is striving for.

Fortifying the Solar Frontier

So, how can we make these systems more secure? The answer lies in a multi-layered approach, combining technical defenses with human vigilance. Basically, more thoughtful security.

Encryption and stronger authentication methods are a starting point. Ensuring that all communications between solar panels, inverters, and control systems are encrypted can prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, regular software updates are essential. Many of the vulnerabilities exploited by hackers are due to outdated software that has not been patched.

But technology alone is not enough. The human element—training and awareness—is equally critical. Operators need to understand the threats and be vigilant in monitoring systems for unusual activity. Regular drills and simulations can prepare them for real-world scenarios, ensuring that responses are swift and effective.

There is also a call for better design. Solar panels and inverters should be built with security in mind from the outset. This “security-by-design” approach means considering potential cyber threats from the early stages of development, rather than retrofitting solutions after vulnerabilities have been discovered.

Looking ahead

These threats are being taken seriously and the industry is now advocating for solar panels to be classified as critical products, which would subject them to more rigorous cybersecurity assessments. Additionally, there are calls for an EU-level threat monitoring group to focus on risks to rooftop solar installations and other coordinated devices.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by the broader context of energy security in Europe. As countries move away from fossil fuels, the resilience of renewable energy systems becomes ever more critical. The potential for cyberattacks to derail this transition is a growing concern, one that policymakers and industry leaders are beginning to take seriously — and if they haven’t yet, they should.

For now, the immediate risk of a large-scale attack on the solar grid remains low. But as the Secura report suggests, the time to act is now. Strengthening cybersecurity protocols, improving hardware security, and fostering industry collaboration are all steps that could help fortify Europe’s solar infrastructure against the threats of tomorrow.

