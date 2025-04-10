Facebook

New research shows harmful environmental effects of our canine friends. (Credit: Pixabay)

A new study from Curtin University reveals that dogs, as the world’s most common large carnivores, can have a surprisingly far-reaching impact on the environment—an impact that scientists say we can no longer afford to overlook.

The paper, “Bad Dog? The environmental effects of owned dogs,” published in Pacific Conservation Biology, shows that even if your dog isn’t off-leash, local wildlife might still avoid areas where dogs regularly roam, leading these animals to lose access to critical feeding or resting spots.

“As well as predatory behavior like chasing wildlife, dogs leave scents, urine and feces, which can disrupt animal behavior long after the dogs have left,” said lead researcher Bill Bateman, and associate professor from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences.

“Studies have found that animals like deer, foxes, and bobcats in the U.S. are less active or completely avoid areas where dogs are regularly walked, even in the absence of the dogs.”

Your Dog Could Be Driving Birds Away and You Might Not Even Know It

The study found that shorebirds in particular are at risk; the mere presence of a leashed dog can disturb nesting adults, causing them to fly off and sometimes abandon eggs or chicks altogether.

Dog waste and leftover chemicals can also be a hazard.

“Dog waste also contributes to pollution in waterways and inhibits plant growth, while wash-off from chemical treatments used to clean and guard dogs from parasites can add toxic compounds to aquatic environments,” Bateman said.

The study highlights another, more surprising culprit: the pet food industry. With hundreds of millions of dogs worldwide needing to be fed, the carbon footprint of producing and transporting that food is enormous. Land and water use add to the environmental toll.

Sustainable pet food could help reduce the carbon footprint of dog ownership, but manufacturers often pass along higher production costs to consumers, and only a small percentage of dog owners say they’d pay more for “eco-friendly” dog meals.

Still, the research team stresses that they don’t want people to see dogs as “enemies” of nature. Instead, they say it’s about spreading awareness and calling for changes in owner behavior.

“Dogs are incredibly important to people’s lives and their roles range from providing companionship to contributing to conservation efforts as detection dogs,” Bateman said. “However, the sheer number of pet dogs globally, combined with uninformed or lax behaviors by some owners, is driving environmental issues that we can no longer ignore.”

One issue they point out is that while most dog owners claim to love the outdoors, many aren’t aware of—or do not fully understand—how what they believe to be small things, like letting a dog run free on the beach or failing to pick up after, it can lead to lasting ecological injury. Even small missteps add up when millions of dogs and owners are doing the same.

“Many owners simply don’t realize the environmental damage dogs can cause, from disturbing wildlife to polluting ecosystems,” Bateman said. “Others may feel their individual actions won’t make a difference, leading to a ‘tragedy of the commons’ where shared spaces like beaches and woodlands suffer cumulative degradation.”

Solutions

Raising awareness among dog owners is a crucial first step, as many environmental problems stem from what the study calls “uninformed or lax behaviors.” Clear communication about the effects of dog urine, feces, and off-leash roaming on local wildlife can help owners see how small changes, such as leashing their dogs or disposing of waste properly, significantly benefit nearby ecosystems. Community-level education efforts through vet clinics, pet stores, and local councils can reinforce these messages.

Beyond education, compliance, and enforcement must be strengthened. Laws designed to protect sensitive wildlife habitats and species often exist, but many owners ignore leash rules and waste disposal requirements. The study notes that restrictive measures, such as banning dogs from sensitive areas, are necessary for protecting vulnerable species, though these measures depend on regular patrols and owner cooperation.

Simple things such as installing extra waste bins could also improve compliance rates.

The research group says a collaborative approach is needed among policymakers, conservationists, and the public. Actions like zoning off safe spaces, drawing up beach management plans, and adopting local ordinances that promote sustainable waste disposal all help balance the benefits of dog ownership with ecological preservation.

Without broad cooperation, a “tragedy of the commons” scenario can unfold, where shared natural spaces degrade because many believe their dog-walking or waste-disposal habits do not matter. By fostering a collective sense of responsibility and ensuring strong policy and thorough community engagement, we can protect wildlife while continuing to enjoy the companionship and benefits that dogs bring.

“Restrictive measures such as banning dogs from sensitive areas are necessary for protecting vulnerable species but they are not a complete solution,” Bateman said. “We are calling for a collaborative effort between dog owners, conservation groups and policymakers to develop strategies that balance pet ownership with environmental care.”