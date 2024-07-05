Facebook

Scratch posts can provide a safe place for your cat to unload built-up stress and cool off. Credit: Pixabay.

While it may seem that your cat just likes to destroy things, excessive scratching of furniture may be a sign that something is bothering your feline pet. Recent research offers new strategies to manage and redirect this behavior without resorting to extreme measures that may make matters worse.

Understanding scratching

Scratching is an innate behavior in cats, which they feel compelled to do from time to time — especially since it’s generally good for them. Scratching keeps their claws sharp and healthy by removing the outer sheath of their claws. Additionally, scratching serves as a way for cats to mark their territory. It leaves both a visual mark and a scent mark from glands in their paws, signaling to other animals that this is their space.

Cats also like to scratch because it gives them something to do. It’s like a mini workout that stretches their muscles and tendons.

While scratching is a normal behavior, there are times when it might become a cause for concern. Owners should pay attention if their cats start scratching more aggressively or excessively than usual. This could indicate underlying issues such as heightened stress or anxiety.

To learn more about why some cats engage in excessive, undesired scratching, veterinarians at Ankara University in Turkey gathered data on 1,211 cats through an online questionnaire. The survey covered caregiver demographics, cats’ daily routines, social interactions, environments, behaviors, and temperaments. The researchers focused on the frequency and intensity of scratching behaviors and uncovered four major factors influencing these actions.

Presence of Children: The presence of a child in the household was associated with increased scratching episodes. Children can be very physically active, noisy, and unpredictable, and this can significantly stress the household cat. That extra tension needs to be released somehow, and more often than not it’s through scratching. Children also often don’t know how to handle pets properly and may touch or play with cats in a manner not to the latter’s liking. Play and Activity Levels: The duration of play, playfulness, and nocturnal activity were significant contributors to heightened scratching levels. Both too little and too much play can negatively affect cat behavior. Structured play that mimics hunting is beneficial. However, overstimulation from excessive play, especially with frustrating toys like laser pointers, can induce stress. Aggressiveness and Disruptiveness: Cats displaying aggressive or disruptive behavior were more prone to scratch household items. Some cats are innately more aggressive and a bit more on the wild side. It’s just their personality. Scratching Post Placement: The location of scratching posts played an important role in whether owners reported unwanted scratching in their household. Posts placed in areas frequented by the cat were more effective in redirecting scratching behavior.

Addressing the Behavior

Misinterpretations of this behavior often lead to frustrations and extreme measures by onwers, such as declawing, which is opposed by many veterinary authorities.

The study emphasizes the importance of understanding both the individual characteristics of cats and their environments to effectively manage undesirable scratching.

To address unwanted scratching, the study suggests:

Providing Appropriate Play Opportunities : Engaging cats in regular, interactive play sessions can help alleviate stress and reduce scratching incidents. Provide toys, elevated spots, and scratching pads.

: Engaging cats in regular, interactive play sessions can help alleviate stress and reduce scratching incidents. Provide toys, elevated spots, and scratching pads. Optimizing Scratching Post Placement : Ensuring that scratching posts are placed in areas where cats spend significant time can redirect scratching from household items to appropriate surfaces.

: Ensuring that scratching posts are placed in areas where cats spend significant time can redirect scratching from household items to appropriate surfaces. Manage Stress: Ensure the cat has a safe, quiet area to retreat.

Ensure the cat has a safe, quiet area to retreat. Educate Children: Teach children to handle cats gently and respect their space.

Positive punishment, or aversion therapy, is not recommended. Scolding or punishing your cat after it scratches the furniture will only lead to more confusion and stress. Instead, understanding the emotional motivations behind scratching can help caregivers address the issue more effectively.

The findings appeared in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

